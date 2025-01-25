Jharkhand HC Orders ECI To File Affidavit On Voter List For Conducting Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to submit an affidavit within 2 weeks, clarifying when the updated voter list will be provided to the State Election Commission for conducting municipal elections in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to submit an affidavit within 2 weeks, clarifying when the updated voter list will be provided to the State Election Commission for conducting municipal elections in Jharkhand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This directive was issued by Justice Ananda Sen during a hearing on a contempt petition filed by former ward councillor Roshni Khalko. The petition addresses the government’s delay in organizing municipal elections.

During the proceedings, the ECI informed the court that while a voter list has been prepared, it remains outdated. The court subsequently ordered the ECI to confirm whether the current voter list could be used for the upcoming municipal elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The matter has been scheduled for a further hearing on February 7, 2025.

Khalko had initially approached the High Court in 2023, filing a writ petition after the term of ward councillors had expired. On January 4, 2024, the court directed the government to conduct the elections within three weeks. However, due to non-compliance, Khalko filed a contempt petition.

In response, the High Court, on January 16, 2025, issued another order mandating the government to hold the elections within 4 months. Prior to this, the court had summoned Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to appear in person during the hearings.

This case underscores the judiciary’s active role in ensuring timely elections and holding administrative bodies accountable for delays.

Read More: Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K