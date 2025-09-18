Central Sanskrit University’s Digital Push Brings Ancient Wisdom To The World

On the auspicious occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Central Sanskrit University marked a milestone in global Sanskrit education, blending ancient wisdom with cutting-edge digital tools. The university’s Sanskrit research conference, held at the Vedic Vidya Kendra in Auroville, drew nearly 50 students from 11 Indian states and 10 eminent professors, signaling how the language of the Vedas is finding resonance across borders.

A Living Language, A Universal Light

Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat State and Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, captured the essence of the gathering. “We have an invaluable treasure trove of ancient knowledge, philosophical thought, and folklore,” she observed. “Wherever in the world new science, human unity, or spiritual practice is discussed, the nectar of Sanskrit flows.”

Her words reflected Sanskrit’s role not as a relic of the past but as a guide for the future.

Technology as the New Pathway

Professor Ratna Mohan Jha, Director of Distance Education, underlined the university’s transformation. “Students from all over the world are completing degree, diploma, and certificate courses in Sanskrit through our online medium, including online examinations. All materials are available online with exceptional digital content quality.”

(Photo Credits: Auroville)

At the heart of this revolution lies the Sanskrit Mukta Swadhyaya Peetham, an open platform breaking geographical barriers and offering global access to Sanskrit learning something unthinkable a generation ago.

Bridging Cultures, Building Unity

The program’s reach stretches far beyond language classrooms. Technical institutions such as IITs and medical colleges are introducing Sanskrit modules, weaving tradition into contemporary disciplines. Dr. Ravi emphasized this blend: “Our brilliant students in technical and medical subjects have their own culture and language, but they should also have an introduction to Sanskrit.”

Poetry, Philosophy, and Prime Minister’s Birthday

The event also celebrated Sanskrit’s continuity in literature with translations of Prime Minister Modi’s Gujarati poetry collection Aankh Aah Dhanya Chhe into Sanskrit (Nayanam Idam Dhanyam) and Tamil. Dr. Ravi noted this alongside the publication of Ponniyin Selvan in Sanskrit, underscoring the language’s role in preserving India’s cultural fabric.

On Modi’s birthday, the gathering extended heartfelt wishes. “We are all joyful on this auspicious day of our Honorable Prime Minister’s birthday,” Dr. Ravi said. “We pray that he continues to lead our nation with wisdom and dedication.”

Toward a Global Sanskrit Renaissance

Beyond celebration, the conference pointed to a larger vision: Sanskrit as a unifying thread for humanity. Drawing from Sri Aurobindo’s five dreams, the initiative reaffirmed India’s aspiration to serve as Vishwa Guru, a world teacher.

For three weeks, from September 2–23, training sessions at Auroville’s Vedic Vidya Kendra will prepare the next generation of Sanskrit teachers for international deployment. As Dr. Ravi reminded, “When humanity seeks peace, unity, and spiritual enlightenment, Sanskrit becomes the guiding light on that path.”

