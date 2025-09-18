Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035
Home > India > Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches 'Shiksha Ka Deep' To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel Launches ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ To Boost Faridabad Enrollment Ratio To 50% By 2035

Manav Rachna commemorated Dr. O.P. Bhalla’s 12th Remembrance Day, launching ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ to support EWS students and boost Faridabad’s higher education enrollment to 50% by 2035, alongside blood donation and social welfare initiatives.

‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ launched to support EWS students and raise Faridabad’s education reach by 2035.
Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 18, 2025 10:39:31 IST

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions solemnly commemorated today the 12th Remembrance Day of its visionary Founder Chancellor, Dr. O.P. Bhalla. In the presence of Chief Guest, Shri Vipul Goel, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies, and Civil Aviation, Haryana, the institution announced the launch of ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’, a strategic scholarship initiative aimed at bridging the higher education participation gap for meritorious students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and raising Faridabad’s Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50% by 2035.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President; Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President; Dr. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron; and Dr. N.C. Wadhwa, Director-General & Vice-Chairperson of the Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation, along with other dignitaries, were present from Manav Rachna Educational Institutions.

Shri Vipul Goel, Hon’ble Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Urban Local Bodies, and Civil Aviation, Haryana, said, “It is truly inspiring to witness how collective efforts can create meaningful social impact. Initiatives such as the O.P. Bhalla Foundation bring together NGOs, industry leaders, and citizens to support education, healthcare, and community welfare, including large-scale blood donation drives and other philanthropic programs.

The dedication of individuals and families in driving these initiatives demonstrates that true service transcends personal and professional boundaries. I urge the youth to follow this example: contribute actively to society, support those in need, and channel energy into constructive action. By dedicating ourselves to service and fostering a culture of giving, we can strengthen our communities and work towards the larger vision of India emerging as a Vishwaguru by 2047.”

‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ empowers meritorious students from government schools, rural areas, and urban slums by removing financial barriers, supporting school-to-college transitions, promoting female education through targeted scholarships, and enhancing employability via work-study programs, vocational training, and mentorship, creating sustainable pathways to higher education.

Dr. Satya Bhalla, Chief Patron, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, stated, “Dr. O.P. Bhalla’s leadership was defined by his vision and dedication to education and social welfare. He believed in empowering communities and creating opportunities for all. His legacy continues through initiatives that transform lives, inspiring all of us to carry forward his values and commitment to building a better, more inclusive society.”

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, added, “Dr. O.P. Bhalla always believed in serving society and uplifting every section of it. With the support of family, friends, and well-wishers, the Manav Rachna family continues to carry forward his legacy. His vision lives on through initiatives like ‘Ek Mutthi Daan,’ where this year we collected 37,000 kg of grains for people in need, and through scholarships worth more than ₹69 crores provided over the years. We are also expanding the ‘Shiksha Ka Deep’ program to benefit more students across Faridabad.”

Dr. N.C. Wadhwa, Director-General, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions & Vice-Chairperson of the Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation remarked, “Dr. O.P. Bhalla’s vision was to nurture individuals who not only excel in their fields but also dedicate themselves to the welfare of society. The Dr. O.P. Bhalla Foundation continues to uphold this legacy, leading initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare that address critical needs and positively impact countless lives.”

A Mega Blood Donation Camp inaugurated by Shri Vipul Goel saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff, resulting in 1,857 units of blood donated, reflecting the institution’s commitment to saving lives. Under the Donate Life – Organ Donation initiative, 331 individuals registered as organ donors, stepping forward to give the gift of life. Additionally, 451 participants pledged to register for blood stem cell donation, offering hope to patients fighting critical illnesses, in collaboration with the Datri Foundation.

The Ek Mutthi Daan campaign, promoting social philanthropy, culminated successfully with the collection of 37,000 kilograms of grains during the event. To date, the initiative has collected a total of 1,86,000 kilograms of grains, supporting underprivileged families and strengthening food security in local communities.

About MREI

Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 41,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) – NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) – NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge.

Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI’s achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. MRIIRS has entered the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings 2025 with Rank 96 and was placed 33 in Dental Category.

