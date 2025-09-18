‘Are You Blind?’ Woman Passenger Argues Aggressively With TTE | Video Goes Viral
Home > India > 'Are You Blind?' Woman Passenger Argues Aggressively With TTE | Video Goes Viral

A ticketless woman was caught on video arguing aggressively with a TTE on an Indian train, refusing to show her ticket and even attempting to hit staff. Netizens condemned her behavior as a misuse of women’s rights, sparking outrage online.

Woman argues with TTE, sparks outrage online (Photo: X/@BurmeeM)
Woman argues with TTE, sparks outrage online (Photo: X/@BurmeeM)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 18, 2025 10:17:44 IST

In a shocking incident that has left netizens furious, a woman passenger was caught on camera quarrelling aggressively with Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for not holding a ticket on an Indian Railways train. The viral video, which she posted on social media, shows the woman repeatedly not showing her ticket and talking rudely to the railway staff while making a scene onboard. 

The video shows the moment the TTE politely asked the passenger to show her ticket and she resurrected, “Andhe ho kya?”. Despite fellow passengers asking her to stay calm, she continued to speak loudly and accused the railway staff of disrespect. In the video, one concerned passenger said, “Mahila ke adhikaar ka durupyog mat kijiye ki kisiko aap kuch bhi keh doge.” 

Watch here:



The situation escalated further when the woman allegedly attempted to hit the TTE, who calmly reported, “Yeh dekhiye, inhone humaare upar hamla kiya hai” (She has attacked me). The video, originally shared by X user Mayank Burmee, highlighted public anger over the misuse of women’s rights and the growing audacity of ticketless travellers. Mayank captioned the post, “Firstly, she is travelling without a ticket. Secondly, with this attitude. As she knows nothing is going to happen. Women’s empowerment ke naam par misuse of law! Any action will be taken? @RailwaySeva.”

Indian Railways responded to the viral outrage, stating, “We regret the inconvenience! This is not the type of experience that Railways strive to deliver. Please share details (PNR/UTS No.) and mobile no. preferably via DM.”

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with users demanding stricter action against passengers who flout rules and harass staff, highlighting the challenges faced by frontline railway employees. Netizens criticized the blatant misuse of women’s rights to justify unruly behaviour, calling for stronger enforcement and public accountability.

ALSO READ: Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Tags: Indian railway viral videoviral newsWoman Passenger viral video

