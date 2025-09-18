Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul Stubble Burning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman antifa Charlie Kirk PM Modi at 75 asia cup 2025 latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

A cloudburst hit Chamoli’s Nandanagar Ghat, burying six houses under debris. Seven people were trapped; two rescued, five missing. SDRF, NDRF and medical teams are conducting rescue operations as monsoon fury continues in Uttarakhand.

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Chamoli’s Nandanagar Ghat (Photo: ANI)
Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Chamoli’s Nandanagar Ghat (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 18, 2025 08:50:21 IST

A catastrophic cloudburst hit Nandanagar Ghat locality in Chamoli district late Wednesday evening, with seven missing and a number of houses buried under rubble. The mishap took place in Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar Nagar Panchayat, on the banks of Alaknanda River, officials confirmed on Thursday morning. Six houses were totally razed, while seven inhabitants were trapped inside when the cloudburst caused an enormous landslide, said Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari.

Though two individuals have been rescued alive, five are still missing as the search operations are underway. Forces of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local administration and medicos, have been put on duty to conduct rescue and relief operations. Three ambulances have also been left in the vicinity to rush help when necessary.



Videos and photos on social media depict the destruction that occurred after the disaster, with swollen rivers, roads destroyed, and houses turned to rubble. The Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre said at least a dozen houses were washed away in the flash flood of mud. Chamoli has been one of the worst-hit districts in Uttarakhand this monsoon, with recurring cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

Earlier this month, the Centre informed that an inter-ministerial team will tour Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Nainital to evaluate the widespread damages due to heavy rains. Authorities have asked people in danger-prone areas to stay vigilant since the monsoon still maintains a serious threat of flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand’s hill districts.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

ALSO READ: 13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand

Tags: Chamoli CloudburstUttarakhand CloudburstUttarakhand news

RELATED News

"Not only defamatory, but genocidal..": AIMIM Chief Owaisi targets BJP over AI video
‘My Son’s Image Tarnished’: Father Of Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal Seeks New Probe Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash
Viral Video From South Delhi Shows Cops Thrashed, Humiliated While Arresting Wanted Criminal | Watch
Himachal CM Sukhu reviews rain-related damages; directs swift relief, restoration measures
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe

LATEST NEWS

ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?
Stock Market Today: Markets Brew A Bullish Morning As Fed Slashes Rates! Sensex And Nifty Trading Positive
Huawei's Atlas 950 supercomputing node to debut in Q4, media reports
Disney's ABC yanks 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' off air after remarks about Kirk
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allocation: Will You Get A Piece Of The Next Cybersecurity Giant?
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sign Major Defense Pact, ‘Any Attack On One Will Be Considered An Attack On Both’
'Will study implications for our national security, regional, global stability': MEA on Saudi-Pak defence pact
Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Tier-II cities in India emerging growth hubs for restaurants, dining out becoming lifestyle among Gen Z: Report
Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli
Watch: Houses Swept Away, 7 Missing As Cloudburst Strikes Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

QUICK LINKS