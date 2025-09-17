13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand
Home > India > 13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand

13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand

Due to cloudbursts and the heavy rains in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun and 13 people have been reported dead as well in this district.

Heavy rains in Dehradun (Photo Credit- ANI)
Heavy rains in Dehradun (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 17, 2025 06:01:30 IST

Heavy rains and cloudbursts have been reported in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun and other parts of the state as well. The swollen rivers have washed away the buildings, roads and bridges, that left 15 people dead, 16 missing, and 900 stranded as well in different locations in the hill state. Dehradun district has reported 13 of the total fatalities while one fatality each has been reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh districts. According to the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority, sixteen people are reported missing in different parts of the state capital as reported in the PTI.

NDRF rescues child trapped inside the flooded midstream of Swarna River

Amidst this troubled situation in Dehradun, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued a child from the flooded midstream of Swarna River at Tharkurpur, Premnagar. NDRF team has also shared a photo and video clip of rescuing the boy. As specified in the social media post, NDRF conducted #FWR OPS and rescued the child safely. The team has also provided the child with PHT.

NDRF has also issued a guideline for the people, advising those living near the flood prone areas to stay alert and follow safety guidelines.

Where was the Traffic blockage reported due to water logging

Waterlogging was reported due to heavy rains. Due to this reason, the traffic remained blocked from Mansa Devi to Dhalwala bridge. 

Also read: Cloudburst In Dehradun: Two Missing, Flash Flood Washes Away Cars, Rescue Operation Underway

 

Tags: DehradunDehradun cloudburstDehradun cloudburst news

