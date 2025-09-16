Cloudburst In Dehradun: Two Missing, Flash Flood Washes Away Cars, Rescue Operation Underway
Cloudburst In Dehradun: Two Missing, Flash Flood Washes Away Cars, Rescue Operation Underway

A cloudburst struck Dehradun early Tuesday after heavy rainfall caused massive destruction in the Sahastradhara area. The sudden floods damaged houses, roads, shops, and vehicles, while rescue teams rushed to evacuate residents from danger zones. Officials confirmed that two people went missing during the incident, and search operations are still underway. Landslides blocked several routes, creating challenges for relief workers. Authorities set up shelters for displaced families and issued alerts to nearby districts.

Published: September 16, 2025 08:03:38 IST

On the early hours of Tuesday, a cloudburst hits Dehradun, Uttarakhand followed by heavy rain lashing the region at night. Several houses and roadsd destroyed, cars swept away damaging shops. 

The incident created panic among residents as water levels rose quickly in the affected areas. Officials confirmed that two people went missing in the disaster. Rescue teams rushed to the site to begin search operations and shifted people to safer places. 

Rescue Operations Underway in Sahastradhara

The cloudburst struck near the Sahastradhara area, one of the most affected spots in Dehradun. Heavy rain triggered landslides in nearby locations, blocking local roads and creating disruptions in traffic movement. Relief workers started clearing the debris to restore connectivity in the region.

Officials reported that the two missing persons are yet to be traced, and teams continue their search despite challenging conditions. Families living in low-lying areas received immediate evacuation support. Authorities set up temporary shelters for displaced people, providing food, water, and medical aid to those in need.

Heavy Rain Damages Infrastructure and Shops

Continuous rain damaged shops, swept away vehicles, and left roads filled with mud and debris. Many houses collapsed in the sudden floods caused by the cloudburst. Rescue officials worked round the clock to prevent more damage as the water current remained strong in the area. Local residents reported significant losses as their belongings washed away in the floods. Uttarakhand authorities issued alerts in nearby districts and advised people to avoid waterlogged zones. Repair and rebuilding work started immediately to restore basic facilities. Police and disaster response teams remain on high alert.

QUICK LINKS