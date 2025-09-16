Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

A truck driver who was allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday, September 15, 2025. The alleged abduction had happened on the Mulund-Airoli road in Navi Mumbai township on Saturday evening when Prahlad Kumar (22) was driving his concrete mixer truck, according to the police as reported in the PTI.

Why Manorama Khedkar, Pooja Khedkar’s Mother’s name is news?

Manorama Khedkar, Pooja Khedkar’s mother’s name is in the news because a senior Pune cop, Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale, told reporters, “A team from Rabale Police Station was sent in connection with the kidnapping of a truck driver, who was traced to Manorama Khedkar’s bungalow in Pune. When the team reached the bungalow, she did not cooperate… and allegedly obstructed them from discharging their duties.”

Why Pooja Khedkar’s name was in the limelight?

Pooja Khedkar has been accused of wrongly claiming the benefits meant for candidates under the Other Backward Classes (OBC)’s and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. She is also being investigated by the Delhi Police for the same. The Supreme Court had granted anticipatory bail to her. The bench said, “What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender. You should have a system or a software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere.”

