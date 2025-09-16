Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs
LIVE TV
Home > India > Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

A truck driver who was allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday, as reported in the PTI.

Crime scene do not cross representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)
Crime scene do not cross representative image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 16, 2025 02:00:43 IST

A truck driver who was allegedly abducted after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai, has been rescued from the house of former IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar in Pune, police said on Monday, September 15, 2025. The alleged abduction had happened on the Mulund-Airoli road in Navi Mumbai township on Saturday evening when Prahlad Kumar (22) was driving his concrete mixer truck, according to the police as reported in the PTI. 

Why Manorama Khedkar, Pooja Khedkar’s Mother’s name is news?

Manorama Khedkar, Pooja Khedkar’s mother’s name is in the news because a senior Pune cop, Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale, told reporters, “A team from Rabale Police Station was sent in connection with the kidnapping of a truck driver, who was traced to Manorama Khedkar’s bungalow in Pune. When the team reached the bungalow, she did not cooperate… and allegedly obstructed them from discharging their duties.” 

Why Pooja Khedkar’s name was in the limelight?

Pooja Khedkar has been accused of wrongly claiming the benefits meant for candidates under the Other Backward Classes (OBC)’s and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories. She is also being investigated by the Delhi Police for the same. The Supreme Court had granted anticipatory bail to her. The bench said, “What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender. You should have a system or a software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere.” 

Also read: Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

Tags: Manorama KhedkarPooja KhedkarPooja Khedkar news

RELATED News

Indore: At Least 2 Killed And 11 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Ran Over Several Pedestrians
New technologies being used to make roads stronger, more sustainable: Nitin Gadkari
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
AICTE celebrates Engineers' Day with launch of three pioneering initiatives

LATEST NEWS

"'The Heart was in the mouth": Asalanka reflects on Sri Lanka's thrilling win over Hong Kong
Gaza Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Israel Facing Long-Term Isolation Over War
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
BREAKING: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
"It could have been stereotypical": Ranvir Shorey on exploring layered role in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'
EOW records Raj Kundra's statement in alleged Rs 60 crore cheating case
Ethanol-blended fuel has no impact on vehicles: Hardeep Puri reassures
Asia Cup: Nissanka achieves most fifty-plus scores by Sri Lankan batter in T20Is
In a First, Shipping Giants Push for Global Fee on Greenhouse Gases As Trump Team Opposes Plan – What We Know
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House

QUICK LINKS