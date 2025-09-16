Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent CAs Brendan Lynch Emmy Award 2025 anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 15, 2025) has accepted a clean chit given by its special investigation team to Vantara and said there was "no contravention of law" as reported in PTI.

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 16, 2025 00:21:47 IST

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (September 15, 2025) said there was “no contravention of law” while accepting a clean chit given by its special investigation team to Vantara. Vantara is the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar founded by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the SIT’s report on record. They also noted the probe team’s satisfaction on the compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.
On August 25, the Supreme Court had constituted a four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two Public Interest Litigation (PIL)s alleging irregularities against Vantara. These allegations were based on reports in the media and social media besides complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations, according to a PTI report. 

Who led the SIT?

The former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar led the SIT that was tasked with conducting a fact-finding inquiry into allegations raised by petitioner CR Jaya Sukin, according to ANI. The SIT comprised Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (former chief justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts), former Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and additional customs commissioner Anish Gupta. 

What did SIT found in its findings?

In its findings, the SIT said that Vantara had not violated any provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, and CZA guidelines. According to the SIT report, Vantara has also not violated any provision of the Customs Act, 1962, Foreign Trade (Regulation and Development) Act, 1992 and Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999. As per the SIT report, Vantara has not violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Also read: ‘Fact-Finding Inquiry’: Supreme Court Forms SIT To Investigate Reliance-owned Vantara

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Supreme Court of IndiaVantaraVantara news

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected areas in Punjab, seeks relief for affected people
AICTE celebrates Engineers' Day with launch of three pioneering initiatives
Ryan Group of Institutions Partners with Royal Grammar School Guildford to Launch Premium British Curriculum Schools in India
Entire Himalayan region is at risk of natural disasters: SC to pass orders on September 23
Vantara welcomes SIT findings, Supreme Court's order; says allegations made against its animal welfare mission without any basis

LATEST NEWS

Ex-FBI Director’s Daughter Maurene Comey, Who Prosecuted Epstein & Combs Cases, Sues Trump Team to Reclaim Her Job
Mauritius PM lands in Delhi as part of his official visit
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats
Bobby Hart of 'Boyce & Hart' passes away at 86
"So many producers refused…" Anurag Kashyap says Mohit Suri waited 7 years to make 'Saiyaara'
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
Star Health Unveils 'Know Your Policy': A Simplified Guide to Health Insurance Coverage
No official decision taken on PCB's demand to remove referee Pycroft after India refused to shake hands with Pak players in Asia Cup clash: ICC sources
Zohran Mamdani Gets One of His Most Significant Endorsements in New York City Mayoral Race
Pakistan: Punjab launches HPV vaccination drive targeting 8 million girls amid challenges in flood-hit areas
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara
Supreme Court Accepts The Clean Chit By Its Special Investigation Team To Vantara

QUICK LINKS