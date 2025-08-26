‘Fact-Finding Inquiry’: Supreme Court Forms SIT To Investigate Reliance-owned Vantara

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the allegations against Reliance Industries-owned Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat.

A bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale said that it only seeks a fact-finding inquiry on two petitions filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin and one Dev Sharma.

The advocates levelled multiple allegations based on newspaper reports that were not backed by evidence, the court observed.

Headed by a former Supreme Court justice (retd) Jasti Chelameswar, the SIT will investigate claims raised against the Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. It has been directed to submit a report by September 12.

As per the order, the SIT will also include former high court chief justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Commissioner, Customs, Anish Gupta, as members.

The Supreme Court sought a report from the SIT over Vantara’s acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, its compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and the rules of zoos and others.

ALSO READ: RSS Centenary Celebrations Commenced In Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat To Deliver Lecture On Sangh Journey