RSS Centenary Celebrations Commenced In Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat To Deliver Lecture On Sangh Journey

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday commenced centenary celebrations, organising a series of programmes across the country. This year, on Vijayadashami, the RSS completed 100 years.

In Delhi, the RSS is organising a lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan from Aug 26 to Aug 28, 2025, where RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a lecture on the ‘100 Years of the Sangh’s Journey – New Horizons’.

The objective of these events is to present a comprehensive picture of the Sangh Pariwar (Sangh family).

According to RSS sources, diplomats from several countries have been invited. The discussions will bring together people from diverse fields, categorised into 17 main groups and 138 sub-categories–including art, sports, judiciary, bureaucracy, diplomacy, politics, thought leaders, media, startups, and influencers. Around 2,000 people are expected to attend, ANI reported.

As per the report, on the first day (August 26), the focus will be on the 100-year journey of RSS. While the second day will explore its future vision, the third day will feature an interactive question-and-answer session with Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS has invited over 50 foreign embassies, including those of the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and several Muslim-majority countries.

However, Pakistan and Bangladesh embassies have not been invited. Notably, the guest list also includes leaders beyond the BJP’s traditional circles. These include Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, JDU leaders KC Tyagi and Sanjay Jha, and TDP’s Union Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Invitations have also gone out to opposition leaders, including those from the Congress. The RSS has reached out to minority communities as well, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists, who have been invited.

(With ANI Inputs)

