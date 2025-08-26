Why Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Backed Out Of Global Ayyappa Sangamam?

Global Ayyappa Sangamam will be organised on the banks of the Pampa river on September 20. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was to participate as a chief guest in this gathering to be inaugurated by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, now the Tamil Nadu CM has backed out of his participation in the event. Instead, Mr Stalin has deputed two of his ministers to take part in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam being organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board at Pampa in Kerala as part of its 75th anniversary on September 20. The names of these ministers are the Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

What is the reason behind Tamil Nadu CM’s non-participation in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam?

According to an official release by the Tamil Nadu government, in his letter to the Kerala CM, Mr. Stalin said he could not take part in the event due to prior commitments.

What did CR Kesavan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Tamil Nadu CM’s decision to skip Global Ayyappa Sangamam?

CR Kesavan, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wrote a post on the social media platform X regarding the decision by the Tamil Nadu CM to not participate in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. Mr Kesavan wrote, “After massive outrage from devotees of Lord Ayyappa & severe backlash from followers of Hindu Dharma, we see media reports that Tiru MK Stalin has decided to skip attending the Global Ayyappa Sangamam in Pampa, due to ‘personal commitments and will be deputing DMK Ministers to represent his Govt.”

The BJP national spokesperson further questioned that does the Kerala Govt have the courage and conscience to ensure that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Govt representatives deputed to attend the Ayyappa Sangamam in Kerala will openly declare their devotion to Lord Ayyappa before participating as chief guests in the Global Ayyappa Sangamam?

