‘Will It Solve The Problem?’: Prashant Kishor On MK Stalin Visiting Bihar

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor reacted to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s upcoming Bihar visit. He said that visits by leaders from other states would not change Bihar’s ground reality. Kishor stated, “If the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming to Bihar, will that improve Bihar’s situation? Bihar’s issues should be discussed in Bihar… whether the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu comes or the one from Karnataka, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Kishor stressed that Bihar’s challenges must be solved within the state and not through visits of leaders from other regions. He added that Bihar’s issues, including unemployment and migration, are long-standing and require direct action. He said that only leaders in Bihar can address these matters, and outside visits or events will not bring lasting results for the people of the state.

#WATCH | Siwan, Bihar | On Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s upcoming Bihar visit, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor says, “If the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming to Bihar, will that improve Bihar’s situation? Bihar’s issues should be discussed in Bihar… whether the Chief… pic.twitter.com/eMgZkm6FLz — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Kishor’s View on INDIA Alliance’s Voter Rights Yatra

Speaking on the INDIA alliance’s ‘Voter Rights Yatra,’ Kishor dismissed it as ineffective. He said Bihar does not need multiple political yatras that fail to provide solutions. Instead, he highlighted unemployment as the state’s biggest concern. Kishor remarked, “Bihar needs only one yatra, the ‘Yatra to End Unemployment’… Useless yatras won’t bring any benefit.”

Employment and Migration Are Key Issues

Kishor underlined that Bihar’s youth are waiting for answers on jobs and migration. He explained that constant blame games between parties are not solving real issues. He said, “Congress will criticize PM Modi, and PM Modi will criticize Congress… Bihar’s youth want to hear when employment will come here or when migration will stop…” Kishor added that the younger generation seeks direct action rather than political speeches.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Congress party’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra,’ led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, will bring a major opposition show in Bihar this week. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will join the yatra on August 27. Rahul Gandhi launched the march on August 17 in Bihar’s Purnea district. The yatra aims to raise awareness against alleged irregularities in voter list revisions and attempts at voter manipulation. Congress leaders described it as a movement to protect voting rights.

Opposition Leaders Join the Campaign

Rahul Gandhi has framed the yatra as a people’s struggle to safeguard democracy. He said the movement will resist systemic efforts to disenfranchise voters. Since its launch, the yatra has gained momentum across Bihar. Gandhi has been travelling through several districts, accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The campaign also seeks to unite opposition parties under a common platform ahead of upcoming elections. With top leaders set to join, the yatra is expected to gather more participation in the coming days.

