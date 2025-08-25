LIVE TV
Home > India > 8th Pay Commission Update: Implementation From January 2026, Notification Still Awaited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year, set for implementation from January 1, 2026. However, the government has not yet issued the notification or appointed members. The commission will benefit Central Government employees and pensioners, while bank employees remain outside its scope.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 25, 2025 08:47:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year. The commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, the process of setting up the commission is moving slowly. The government has not yet appointed a chairman or members, which raises doubts about whether the commission will be ready on time. Questions have also been raised about who will fall under the new pay structure, especially whether government bank employees will be included.

Pay Commission Benefits for Central Government Employees

The 8th Pay Commission will cover all Central Government employees. Once implemented, salaries across several central departments will rise. Retired employees will also benefit from an increase in pensions. This move is expected to directly impact millions of serving employees as well as pensioners across the country, bringing changes in their financial structure after 2026.

Bank Employees Not Covered Under Pay Commission

The commission does not apply to bank employees. According to ClearTax, bank salaries are revised separately through agreements led by the Indian Banks Association (IBA). This means that even staff of government-owned banks will not receive salary revisions under the 8th Pay Commission. Their pay structures will continue to depend on negotiations between employee unions and the IBA.

Government Yet to Issue Official Notification

The government has not issued the official notification for the 8th Pay Commission so far. Inputs from several ministries and state governments are still under review. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, stated that the government will appoint the chairman and members only after receiving all the necessary suggestions and issuing the notification. The Centre has assured that the notification will come “at the appropriate time.”

Employees and Pensioners Await Implementation

Until the official notification arrives, millions of Central Government employees and pensioners continue to wait for the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission. The implementation is expected to bring major changes to salary structures, allowances, and pensions once it begins on January 1, 2026.

