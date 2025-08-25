Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Travelling Gets Costlier Now, Check The Updated Price

If you are a Delhi NCR resident and travel is a necessity, then this news is for you. In the latest development, the Delhi metro bacame costlier from today, August 25, after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised passenger fares. This is the first hike in nearly eight years. Under the new fare structure, the increase ranges between Rs 1 and Rs 4 across all metro lines. On the Airport Express Line, the fares have increased by Re 1 to Rs 5.

With the revised rates now in effect, the minimum fare for metro travel stands at Rs 11, while the maximum fare has been fixed at Rs 64. Earlier, passengers paid Rs 10 as the minimum and Rs 60 as the maximum fare. DMRC had last revised fares in 2017 based on the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) recommendations.

DMRC Statement on Fare Hike

“This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5,” DMRC said in a statement. Officials confirmed that the fare revision aims to balance operational costs and provide sustainable services.

Discounts for Smart Card Users

DMRC confirmed that passengers using smart cards will continue to receive a 10 percent discount on every journey. Additionally, metro riders will get another 10 percent discount during off-peak hours, which are before 8 am, between 12 noon and 5 pm, and after 9 pm. These benefits will remain valid despite the fare hike.

Delhi Metro Network Overview

Delhi Metro continues to serve as the lifeline of the national capital. Covering a network of 394 km, the system connects 289 stations across 12 corridors. The network also includes the Noida Metro Aqua Line and the Rapid Metro Gurugram. Officials stated that the revised fare structure will not affect service quality or connectivity across the NCR region.

