Rain Update: Delhi NCR Continues To Witness Rain, Schools Closed In Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for more showers during the day. Continuous rainfall has created serious situations in many states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Incidents of landslides and cloudbursts have been reported frequently in the hilly regions, prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

#WATCH | Banswara, Rajasthan: The water level in the Mahi River of Banswara district rises due to heavy rainfall. Sangameshwar Temple submerges in the floodwater. Devotees climb to the top of the temple for the aarti. pic.twitter.com/DShr0USdVU — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for the next two days and advised people to stay away from rivers and streams.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to a fresh spell of rain over several parts of the National Capital. Visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/HJDAt8mtt7 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Six Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Rajasthan

Severe rainfall in Rajasthan claimed six lives, including four minors and a government school teacher. Flood-like situations emerged in Bundi, Sawaimadhopur and Kota districts as continuous rainfall battered the region. The heavy showers disrupted normal life, leaving roads waterlogged and several villages affected. In response to the IMD’s warning for very heavy rainfall, district collectors in Jaipur, Nagaur and Ajmer declared holidays for all schools on Monday and Tuesday. Authorities have increased monitoring in flood-prone areas to ensure public safety.

Incessant Rain Causes Fear in Himachal Pradesh

Continuous rainfall for the past 18 hours has caused panic in several districts of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy showers lashed Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Bilaspur, forcing people to fear a major disaster. Multiple roads in Chamba and Kullu have closed due to landslides, halting traffic movement. Authorities ordered all educational institutions in Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur to remain closed on Monday. Rescue teams are working to clear blocked roads and restore essential services. Residents have been advised to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

Orange Alert in Uttarakhand, Highways Closed

Uttarakhand continues to face severe weather conditions as heavy rainfall triggers landslides. The Badrinath highway, along with the Gangotri and Yamunotri routes, remains closed. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy showers across several districts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Chamoli district on Sunday to review the rescue operations after incessant rainfall damaged property and disrupted normal life. Authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable areas and have asked people to stay indoors unless necessary. Relief teams are on standby to respond to emergencies.

