Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

A major road accident occurred in Bulandshahr on National Highway 34 when a speeding container hit a tractor carrying devotees. The incident took place near Ghatal Village late at night. The devotees, who belonged to Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, were travelling to Gogamedi in Rajasthan to pay respects to Gogaji. Police confirmed that the crash left eight people dead, including a child and two women, while 45 others sustained injuries.

Police and Officials Rush to the Spot

Soon after the accident, police teams, along with the District Magistrate and SSP, reached the site. Emergency teams shifted the injured to Kailash Hospital in Khurja for treatment. Doctors reported that three people remain in critical condition and are on ventilator support. The police also seized the container involved in the collision and removed the overturned tractor from the highway to restore traffic movement.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where 8 people died and 43 got injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station. pic.twitter.com/yjpqNnOhhJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

SSP Shares Details of the Tragic Incident

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh spoke about the incident while addressing ANI. He said, “An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh says, “An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it… https://t.co/CJGaBxgPll pic.twitter.com/9igY1G7xBs — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now. The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody.”

