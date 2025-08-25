LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

A speeding container rammed into a tractor carrying devotees on NH-34 in Bulandshahr, leaving eight people dead, including a child and two women, and 45 others injured. The devotees were travelling from Kasganj to Rajasthan’s Gogamedi. Police seized the container, while three critically injured victims remain on ventilator support at Kailash Hospital.

Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 25, 2025 07:48:32 IST

A major road accident occurred in Bulandshahr on National Highway 34 when a speeding container hit a tractor carrying devotees. The incident took place near Ghatal Village late at night. The devotees, who belonged to Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, were travelling to Gogamedi in Rajasthan to pay respects to Gogaji. Police confirmed that the crash left eight people dead, including a child and two women, while 45 others sustained injuries.

Police and Officials Rush to the Spot

Soon after the accident, police teams, along with the District Magistrate and SSP, reached the site. Emergency teams shifted the injured to Kailash Hospital in Khurja for treatment. Doctors reported that three people remain in critical condition and are on ventilator support. The police also seized the container involved in the collision and removed the overturned tractor from the highway to restore traffic movement.

SSP Shares Details of the Tragic Incident

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh spoke about the incident while addressing ANI. He said, “An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured. 

8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now. The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody.”

Must Read: Husband Burns Wife Over 36 Lakh Dowry, What’s The History Of Dowry In India And Related Deaths

Tags: Bulandshahr AccidentEight KilledTruck Tractor Collision

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured
Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured
Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured
Truck – Tractor Collision Kills Eight In Bulandshahr, 45 Injured

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?