Husband Burns Wife Over 36 Lakh Dowry, What’s The History Of Dowry In India And Related Deaths

In a bizzare incident from Greater Noida, Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife by setting her on fire over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh. Hours before his arrest, he implied in an Instagram post that his wife died by suicide. The social media post read in Hindi, “Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki.” He also shared a video story of himself smiling with Nikki and their son, writing in Hindi, “I’m devastated. I’m left with nothing.”

Nikki Dies After Being Set Ablaze

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Nikki, died on Thursday after suffering severe burn injuries. Police said her husband Vipin, also 28, allegedly doused her with inflammable liquid and set her ablaze in Sirsa, Greater Noida. Videos showed Vipin assaulting her before the incident. Doctors confirmed that she succumbed to injuries while being shifted from Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Police named Vipin’s parents and elder brother as co-accused in the case. Investigators are currently tracing their location to arrest them. The case has shocked the local community and triggered widespread condemnation.

Victim’s Family Alleges Harassment for Dowry

Nikki’s family alleged that she faced constant harassment for dowry since her marriage in 2016. Her elder sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s elder brother, said that both sisters were tortured regularly by their in-laws. She claimed that the family demanded Rs 36 lakh. Kanchan stated, “We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 AM and 4 AM on Thursday. They told me it would be better if I were dead.”

Eyewitness Account of the Incident

Kanchan said that she witnessed Nikki being set on fire by Vipin and her in-laws. She told the media, “That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her, but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don’t know who. I had fallen unconscious… I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer.” Police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, including the couple’s son.

History of Dowry in India and the Rising Deaths

The dowry system in India traces its roots back to ancient times, when families of brides gave gifts, wealth, or property to ensure the financial stability of women after marriage. Initially, society treated dowry as a form of inheritance for daughters, as they had limited property rights. Over centuries, this custom shifted into a social obligation, turning voluntary gifts into enforced demands. Historical records show that the practice became deeply entrenched during medieval times, gaining strength under both social and religious influences. What began as a security measure slowly grew into a tool of exploitation against women.

Colonial Period and Dowry Practices

The British colonial period in India also shaped the dowry system. During this era, laws such as those related to inheritance reduced women’s property rights, leaving dowry as their only share of family wealth. Dowry became a way to secure marriages, particularly in upper-class families, where it symbolized status and wealth. Gradually, the system trickled down to other communities. The economic burden of dowry increased, leading to widespread financial stress on families of brides. Historical accounts reveal that during colonial rule, dowry shifted from a traditional gift into a binding social norm, causing deeper inequality and discrimination.

Legal Framework Against Dowry

Independent India recognized the dangers of the dowry system and introduced strict laws to address the problem. The Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 made it illegal to give, take, or demand dowry. However, enforcement remained weak, and loopholes allowed the practice to continue. In later years, amendments to the Indian Penal Code added provisions for punishing cruelty against women, harassment for dowry, and deaths linked to dowry disputes. Sections 304B and 498A of the IPC gave legal grounds for action in cases of dowry deaths and harassment. Despite legal steps, reports show dowry demands persist across the country.

Dowry Deaths and National Statistics

Dowry harassment and deaths remain a serious issue in India. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded thousands of dowry-related deaths every year, with many cases involving young brides who died within the first few years of marriage. The term “dowry death” applies when a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage and faces harassment over dowry demands. Reports reveal that states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan record the highest cases. The persistence of dowry deaths highlights the gap between legal frameworks and ground realities, showing the urgent need for stronger enforcement.

Social Impact and Continuing Challenges

The dowry system continues to fuel gender inequality, financial stress, and violence against women in India. Families of brides often face economic hardship while meeting dowry demands, leading to loans, property sales, and financial instability. In extreme cases, women face abuse, abandonment, or even death when dowry demands remain unmet.

