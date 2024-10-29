Centre Yet To Appoint Civil Aviation Security Chief Amid Surge In Hoax Bomb Threats

The government has yet to appoint a new chief for the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security (BCAS), as the current Director General (DG), Zulfiquar Hasan, prepares to retire on October 31

The government has yet to appoint a new chief for the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security (BCAS), as the current Director General (DG), Zulfiquar Hasan, prepares to retire on October 31. This delay is significant given the recent surge in hoax bomb threats targeting the nation’s airlines.

Importance of the Appointment

Officials within BCAS have emphasized the urgency of the appointment, noting that the agency plays a crucial role in responding to the numerous bomb threats that have beset airlines over the past month. A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, typically of director general or police commissioner rank, is appointed as the DG of BCAS. Hasan, an IPS officer from the 1988 batch, is set to conclude his tenure soon.

Leadership Vacancies and Their Implications

In addition to the impending retirement of the DG, the position of Joint Director General (JDG) at BCAS has remained vacant for over ten months. The JDG, also a senior IPS officer, acts as the chief’s deputy and operates from the BCAS headquarters in New Delhi. The absence of these key leadership roles is concerning, especially given the increasing number of bomb threats.

A mid-level BCAS officer stated, “The last JDG, Jaideep Prasad, was reassigned to the Madhya Pradesh police as Additional Director General last year, and no officer has taken over the role since.”

Recent Surge in Bomb Threats

In October alone, various airports, flight operators, and police units across the country received over 300 bomb threats, all of which were hoaxes. However, these threats caused significant disruptions in flight operations and incurred financial losses for airlines, necessitating strict adherence to security protocols by both airlines and security agencies. The BCAS chief is integral to discussions with the civil aviation minister, home secretary, and other agency heads during such emergencies.

Potential Temporary Solutions

If a new chief is not appointed by Wednesday, a serving DG from a paramilitary force may temporarily assume charge of BCAS. The agency is also working with the civil aviation ministry to update security protocols in response to the ongoing threats. An IPS officer remarked, “The order for a new appointment was expected last week. With recent repatriations, many senior officers anticipated similar actions for BCAS.”

Role and Responsibilities of BCAS

BCAS is tasked with establishing aviation security standards as outlined in Annex 17 of the Chicago Convention of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It provides guidance to airport operators, airlines, and their security agencies, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) implementing these regulations. The agency is also responsible for planning and coordinating aviation security measures nationwide.

Read More : Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO