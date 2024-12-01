Chandrababu Naidu’s Government Ends YSR Congress-Appointed Waqf Board

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has dissolved the state Waqf Board appointed during the YSR Congress regime. The decision, formalized through an order dated November 30, aims to address the board’s prolonged non-functioning, which has persisted since March 2023. The board, formed with 11 members (three elected and eight nominated), faced challenges that led to this action.

High Court Order and Administrative Concerns

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had intervened on November 1, 2023, by staying the election of the board’s chairperson after a plea challenged the legality of the process used to establish the board. The Minorities Welfare Department stated that the Chief Executive Officer of the State Waqf Board, Vijayawada, brought to the government’s attention the board’s inactivity and the ongoing legal issues. To prevent an administrative vacuum and address the litigations, the government decided to withdraw the Government Order (GO) dated October 21, 2023, “with immediate effect.”

N. Md Farooq, the Minister of Minority Welfare, reiterated the government’s commitment to the protection and management of Waqf properties and the welfare of minorities. “The coalition government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the protection and management of Waqf properties and the welfare of minorities,” Farooq said. He added, “The government is taking steps in this direction,” emphasizing ongoing efforts to manage the Waqf sector efficiently.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: A Broader Context

The dissolution of the Waqf Board comes in the wake of concerns surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August. This proposed amendment to the Waqf Act of 1995 aims to improve accountability and transparency in the management of Waqf boards and mandates the inclusion of women. It also includes measures for digitization, stricter audits, and mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties, though it has attracted criticism from the Muslim community.

Opposition parties have voiced strong objections, claiming that the bill undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards. However, the Centre argues that the amendments are necessary for better governance. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha extended the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s tenure on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill until the last day of the Budget Session next year, allowing states and other stakeholders to present their views. The committee has already held several meetings with legal experts, state Waqf board members, government officials, and community representatives to ensure a comprehensive review.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to dissolve the state Waqf Board highlights the ongoing debates surrounding Waqf governance and the broader legislative changes proposed by the Centre. As discussions on the amendments continue, the region’s minority communities and political stakeholders remain alert, with their interests at the forefront of this evolving issue.

