‘3rd Attack In 35 Days’ Kejriwal Responds To Liquid Being Thrown At Him During Padyatra

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, spoke out after a liquid attack during a padyatra in Malviya Nagar, south Delhi, on Saturday. He condemned the incident, citing it as proof of the city’s deteriorating law and order

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, has spoken out following a liquid attack on him during a padyatra in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The incident, which took place on Saturday, drew sharp criticism from Kejriwal, who condemned the situation as evidence of the declining law and order in the capital.

While delivering his statement at a Sunday briefing by the press, Kejriwal responded to the attack: “The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days,” Kejriwal said, adding that these incidents were an aftereffect of what he terms the BJP’s apathy for public safety. In criticism of Amit Shah, the AAP MLA was detained from New Delhi.

Kejriwal did not hesitate to attack the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. He said that through his inactions or actions, the Home Minister was sending a worrisome message: “The Home Minister is sending a message that complainants, rather than offenders, will face arrest.” The statement came after the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had filed a complaint of extortion threats from gangsters.

“It is despicable that instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs,” said Kejriwal, referring to lawmakers. The Chief Minister called on the government to make apprehending criminal elements as important as disciplining critics. After all, public security was the highest priority, he noted.

Crimes Controlled and Safety Matters in Delhi

In his press conference, Kejriwal pointed out how gangsters seemed to be gaining control over parts of the city. He cited some recent incidents as evidence. “There was a firing in Nangloi, and when I tried to visit, BJP workers stopped me,” he said. He added that businesses were under constant threat, with extortion calls and violence becoming routine. Kejriwal pointed out, “A 64-year-old person was stabbed to death. Senior citizens are in fear. Women are in fear.”

He said that the padyatra, planned in the Greater Kailash assembly segment’s Savitri Nagar neighborhood, was a bid to connect with the community and highlight their fears. While insecurity was growing by the day, Kejriwal did not seem to be losing focus. He continued to focus on criminal activities on the rise and pleaded for a safe Delhi.

Police Involvement and BJP Denials

According to the police, Ashok Jha has been identified as the individual who threw the liquid, and he was under interrogation. The BJP has, however, refuted involvement in the incident and has called for AAP’s allegations over the saffron party’s involvement in the case baseless. According to the party, Kejriwal’s claims that the party had targeted him were unverified, as the affair did not get any form of authorization from the authorities.

Flashback: Similar Attacks in Kejriwal’s Past

This attack on Kejriwal brings back the memory of when he was inked by someone during a visit to Bikaner, Rajasthan, way back in 2016. Answering this incident then, Kejriwal tweeted, “Hmm.. God bless those who threw ink, I wish them well,” signifying toughness against political onslaughts.

ALSO READ: Aligarh: 14-Year-Old Boy Suffers Fatal Heart Attack