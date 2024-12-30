Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday expressed his support for the students protesting in Bihar, particularly those voicing concerns over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday expressed his support for the students protesting in Bihar, particularly those voicing concerns over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. In a statement posted on social media platform X, Paswan condemned the police lathi charge on the students and called for immediate intervention from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In his message, Paswan assured the protesting students that their concerns would soon be addressed. “I have urged the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji to take prompt action, and as a result, the Chief Secretary has started engaging in dialogue with the students. I am confident that positive outcomes will emerge from this initiative,” Paswan stated. He emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the issue, highlighting the administration’s sensitivity towards the students’ grievances.

Additionally, Paswan appealed to the students to present their issues peacefully and constructively. “I urge candidates to voice their concerns in a calm and organized manner and to avoid being influenced by political parties,” he added.

Paswan also criticized opposition parties for attempting to exploit the students’ protests for political advantage. He asserted, “It is wrong to mislead students for political gain. The Chief Minister is well-aware of the situation, and the government is doing everything possible to support the students.”

The Union Minister further condemned the police’s use of water cannons and lathi charges on the protesting students on Sunday, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against the officers responsible for these acts.