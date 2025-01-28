Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF is set to establish its first Women Reserve Battalion in Nuh, Haryana, with 1,025 posts approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This initiative aims to enhance women's representation in security roles and improve CISF's operational efficiency, especially in Delhi NCR units like IGI Airport and Parliament House.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana


In a significant move to enhance women’s representation and strengthen operational efficiency, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first Women’s Reserve Battalion in Nuh, Haryana. This initiative follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granting approval on November 11, 2024, for the creation of 1,025 positions for this purpose.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Haryana government has allocated a 50-acre plot of land in Nuh, which was reviewed by CISF and deemed suitable for the establishment of the Mahila Battalion. Following this, the proposal for the location plan was submitted to the MHA, which granted clearance on January 24, 2025.

The Delhi NCR region, home to major CISF units such as:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)
  • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
  • Parliament House Complex
  • Central Government Building Security often requires additional deployment of women personnel, especially during heightened security situations. The upcoming Jewar International Airport is expected to further increase the need for female personnel.

The creation of the Mahila Battalion in Nuh offers both cost-efficiency and operational feasibility, enabling CISF to deploy trained personnel quickly to meet the demands of its NCR-based units. The battalion will be equipped with modern security tools to meet its policing needs.

In addition, CISF has acquired another land parcel in Village Indri, Nuh, with MHA’s approval, to relocate its 1st Reserve Battalion, which is currently based temporarily in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.

The proximity of the two battalions in Nuh will significantly enhance CISF’s operational capabilities, ensuring a swift response to the requirements of its sensitive units in the Delhi-NCR region. This strategic dual establishment will streamline operations and boost CISF’s readiness in securing key installations across the region.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Filed under

CISF Reserve Battalion

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox