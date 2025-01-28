CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

In a significant move to enhance women’s representation and strengthen operational efficiency, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first Women’s Reserve Battalion in Nuh, Haryana. This initiative follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granting approval on November 11, 2024, for the creation of 1,025 positions for this purpose.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Haryana government has allocated a 50-acre plot of land in Nuh, which was reviewed by CISF and deemed suitable for the establishment of the Mahila Battalion. Following this, the proposal for the location plan was submitted to the MHA, which granted clearance on January 24, 2025.

The Delhi NCR region, home to major CISF units such as:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Parliament House Complex

Central Government Building Security often requires additional deployment of women personnel, especially during heightened security situations. The upcoming Jewar International Airport is expected to further increase the need for female personnel.

The creation of the Mahila Battalion in Nuh offers both cost-efficiency and operational feasibility, enabling CISF to deploy trained personnel quickly to meet the demands of its NCR-based units. The battalion will be equipped with modern security tools to meet its policing needs.

In addition, CISF has acquired another land parcel in Village Indri, Nuh, with MHA’s approval, to relocate its 1st Reserve Battalion, which is currently based temporarily in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.

The proximity of the two battalions in Nuh will significantly enhance CISF’s operational capabilities, ensuring a swift response to the requirements of its sensitive units in the Delhi-NCR region. This strategic dual establishment will streamline operations and boost CISF’s readiness in securing key installations across the region.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM