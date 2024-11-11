Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Congress Leader Expresses Concern Over Rising Terror Attacks In J&K After Recent Encounter

Senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the recent encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district, in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “It is very unfortunate that Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar has been martyred, and three other para jawans have been injured in the same area. In another incident, two Village Defense Committee (VDC) members, Nazeer Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Kishtwar.”

Sharma criticized the government’s claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the recent incidents as deeply concerning. “The government of India is making hollow claims of normalcy, stating that after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, terrorism has been controlled. These incidents indicate that terrorism has, in fact, increased significantly in Jammu over the past year and a half, compared to the last two decades,” he claimed.

Sharma said that the government should respond to the nation’s queries on why the conditions in Jammu Kashmir had worsened.

“The entire law and order situation is under the control of the Home Ministry. The government should respond to the nation’s questions about why the situation has worsened. It is their responsibility to enhance security and protect the people. While we stand united in the fight against terrorism, it is the government’s duty to create a framework to defeat it,” Sharma added.

Earlier on Sunday, a JCO of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Army’s White Knight Corps said that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps and all ranks honoured the sacrifice of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF).

“Sub Rakesh was part of a joint CT (counter-insurgency) operation launched in the general area of Bhart Ridge area of Kishtwar district on November 9, 2024. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” it added.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Filed under

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar encounter Martyrdom Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar terrorism in J&K
