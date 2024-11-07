Congress Leader Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Disrespecting The Constitution, Outlines Positive Agenda For Upcoming Elections

Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Congress leader Pawan Khera, speaking to ANI on Thursday, criticized the BJP for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution and threatening to change it.

The Congress leader Pawan Khera, speaking to ANI on Thursday, criticized the BJP for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution and threatening to change it. He emphasized that the Congress party is committed to protecting the Constitution and promoting a positive agenda, including conducting a caste census to ensure justice and reservation quotas.

“…These (BJP) are the same people who opposed the Constitution of India for several decades. These are the same people who do not have even an iota of respect for the Constitution. These are the people who, during the Lok Sabha election, said that they would change the Constitution. We will not allow them to touch the Constitution. We are fighting on a very positive note with our positive agenda…You’ve seen in Telangana that we’ve already launched it (caste census). So we will do it here. And the purpose of a caste census is to ensure justice, to ensure that the 50% cap on reservation goes…,” he said.

He further alleged that Mahayuti is exploiting Maharashtra and shifting its investments to other states. He quoted BJP as “Bahut Jhooti Party” and expressed confidence that people will vote for Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Mahayuti is exploiting Maharashtra by shifting ₹10 lakh crore investments to other states. The BJP’s full form is the ‘Bahut Jhooti Party.’ This party (BJP) seems more focused on opposing Rahul Gandhi than on governance. If we win, we plan to provide ₹3,000 per month to women and ₹4,000 to unemployed youth. People trust Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. On June 23rd, Mahayuti will face defeat,” he said.

Earlier today, the BJP criticized the Congress party, claiming that they have made false promises.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kiren Rijiju on Thursday criticized the Congress, stating that no one would believe the Congress’s promises for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Rijiju remarked, “No one will ever believe the announcements made by Congress for the Maharashtra assembly elections.”

He also criticized Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his “Samvidhan Sammelan” in Nagpur, arguing that Congress has no grounds to discuss the Constitution after previously showing disrespect towards it.

“I object to Rahul Gandhi holding the ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ in Nagpur when he doesn’t respect the Constitution… Congress has no right to talk about Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Constitution after disrespecting them,” Rijiju stated.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

