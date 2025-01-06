Congress Leaders Condemn Arrest Of Kerala MLA PV Anvar, Call It A “High-Level Political Conspiracy”

Kerala Congress leaders have strongly condemned the arrest of MLA PV Anvar, alleging political motives behind the police action.

Congress leaders in Kerala condemned the arrest of Kerala MLA PV Anvar and called it as a part of political conspiracy. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran MP has strongly criticized the arrest of Congress MLA PV Anvar, alleging a “high-level political conspiracy” behind the incident. He accused the police of displaying undue eagerness in arresting Anvar while turning a blind eye to similar incidents involving leaders from the ruling party.

“He is a public servant and an MLA, not a fugitive. The police were overly eager to arrest him. When the road was blocked, and a stage was built during the CPIM conference, the police hesitated to register a case even though party secretary MV Govindan was among the identifiable people involved. If the same zeal was shown in arresting Anvar, it clearly points to a high-level political conspiracy,” Sudhakaran said in a statement.

Former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the arrest, labeling it as an act of “state terrorism.”

“The police surrounded his house at night to arrest him over a forest law issue. This is nothing short of state terrorism. Anvar is not a fugitive or someone who would hide. The case pertains to vandalism of public property, which does not warrant such a heavy-handed approach. This action by the police is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Chennithala stated.

He further criticized the police, claiming the incident would leave a permanent stain on their reputation. “This is an ugly face of government-sponsored terrorism driven by political motives. It will remain a black mark on the history of the Kerala Police,” he added.

Arrest Sparks Controversy

MLA PV Anvar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office during a protest. The demonstration was organized to demand justice for a tribal man who had been fatally attacked by an elephant in the Karulai forest. Anvar and his supporters reportedly damaged public property during the protest.

Following his arrest, the Nilambur magistrate sent Anvar to 14 days of judicial custody, and he is currently lodged in Tavanoor jail. A case was registered against him and 11 others under non-bailable sections for destroying public property and obstructing police officers in the line of duty.

Earlier, police had attempted to arrest Anvar, leading to a tense standoff as his supporters gathered outside his residence, blocking access. A significant police force was deployed to manage the situation after the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker granted permission for the arrest.

Amid slogans of support from his followers, Anvar was taken into custody in the presence of a large crowd.

Allegations Against the Kerala Government

Anvar, once an ally of the Left Democratic Front, has become a vocal critic of the Kerala government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In September 2024, he accused the Chief Minister’s aides of phone tapping and misappropriating seized gold.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s political secretary, P Sasi, and ADGP (law and order), MR Ajith Kumar, were involved in phone tapping activities targeting ministers and journalists. Additionally, he accused MR Ajith Kumar and IPS officer Sujith Das S of misappropriating confiscated gold.

The arrest of PV Anvar has ignited political debates in Kerala, with Congress leaders framing it as a targeted action against dissent, while the government defends it as a lawful measure against alleged illegal activities.

