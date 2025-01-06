Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
PM Modi to Virtually Unveil Telangana’s New Cherlapally Railway Terminal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana today, launching 24 new train services.

PM Modi to Virtually Unveil Telangana’s New Cherlapally Railway Terminal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Cherlapally railway terminal in Telangana today, marking the launch of 24 new regular train services. The terminal is part of the central government’s ongoing efforts to boost rail infrastructure in the state and across the country.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while addressing the media, highlighted the Modi government’s major investments in Telangana. “Over the past decade, Rs 32,000 crore has been allocated to Telangana. This year alone, the state received a railway budget of Rs 5,336 crore, including Rs 720 crore for upgrading Secunderabad railway station and Rs 350 crore for Nampally railway station,” he said.

The Cherlapally terminal, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, has been developed at a cost of approximately Rs 413 crore. Designed as an environmentally friendly facility, it includes a second entry and state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It aims to ease congestion at the city’s existing major railway terminals, including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

Improving Connectivity

The new terminal is expected to improve connectivity within Telangana and to other parts of India. Speaking about the initiative, Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasized the development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, noting that five Vande Bharat trains are already operational in the state and 44 railway stations are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

In addition to the Cherlapally terminal, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate other railway projects today, including the Jammu Railway Division and the foundation stone laying of the Rayagada Railway Division Building in East Coast Railway. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, these projects are expected to improve regional connectivity, boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the respective regions.

The inauguration of the Cherlapally terminal fulfils a long-standing demand of the people, providing better access and modern infrastructure for commuters. These projects represent a step forward in the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s transportation network and promoting sustainable development.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Hazardous AQI Recorded

 

