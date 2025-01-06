Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Delhi Weather Forecast for January 6, 2025: Hazardous AQI Recorded

Delhi recorded a temperature of 19.9°C on January 6, 2025, with clear skies offering pleasant weather. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a hazardous level of 500

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) National capital Delhi recorded a temperature of 19.9°C on January 6, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures for the day are forecasted to be 11.05°C and 22.53°C, respectively. The relative humidity currently stands at 32%, with a wind speed of 32 km/h. The sky is clear, offering pleasant weather conditions for the day. Sunrise was at 7:14 AM, and the sun was expected to set at 5:38 PM.

Hazardous Air Quality in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi today stands at a hazardous level of 500. This extreme level of pollution calls for immediate caution. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly. Using high-quality masks and air purifiers can help mitigate the harmful effects of poor air quality. Stay updated on local air quality alerts and take necessary precautions to safeguard your health.

Looking Ahead: Weather and AQI on January 7, 2025

For Tuesday, January 7, 2025, IMD predicts a slight change in Delhi’s weather. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to 14.11°C, while the maximum may drop slightly to 21.75°C. Humidity levels are forecasted at 35%, ensuring relatively comfortable conditions. However, with air quality remaining a major concern, residents should remain vigilant and check the AQI updates before planning outdoor activities.

Weekly Weather Outlook

The weather forecast for the upcoming week suggests varied patterns, with clear, sunny, and cloudy skies expected on different days. IMD advises monitoring daily updates to plan your schedule accordingly. Minimum and maximum temperatures, as well as humidity levels, will likely fluctuate, so staying informed can help avoid surprises.

Also Read: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’

 

Air Quality Index (AQI) delhi weather

