Monday, December 30, 2024
Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

Congress MLA Uma Thomas suffered critical injuries after falling from an 18-foot-high gallery at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium during a cultural event. The incident, attributed to unsafe stage construction, has raised serious concerns over event safety protocols.

Congress MLA Uma Thomas In Critical Condition: Cause Of Fall At Kochi Stadium Revealed

Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustained critical injuries after falling from a gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. The Thrikkakara legislator is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with severe head and spinal trauma.

Hospital authorities confirmed her condition is critical, and she has been placed on ventilator support. According to reports, the incident occurred when Thomas fell from the stadium gallery, hitting her head on the concrete ground.

Government Mobilizes Expert Medical Support

Kerala Minister P. Rajeev provided an update on the situation, stating, “She is under treatment in the ICU. I have discussed this with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, and they will send a medical team. Experts from different departments will come, and thereafter, they will consult with the doctors here to decide the next course of action.”

Reports revealed that Thomas was attending a cultural program at the stadium, inaugurated by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Uma Thomas: Cause of the Fall

The unfortunate incident has been attributed to the unscientific construction of the stage. The MLA allegedly lost her balance and fell onto the concrete floor after attempting to steady herself using a ribbon tied on the stage. This ribbon, intended as a makeshift handrail to assist navigation through the crowded area, lacked the strength required for support, ultimately causing her to fall.

Minister Saji Cherian, who was present at the event, described the sequence of events. “Instead of the barricade, a ribbon was tied. When I was on stage, she came up and waved (at me). Then, when she tried to sit down, she grabbed the ribbon and fell. It was a bad fall,” he said.

Eyewitnesses highlighted the lack of safety measures on the stage, which was elevated 18 feet above the ground. “There was only a small space on the stage. Even with a chair, there wasn’t enough room to move around. Saji Cherian was the first to arrive, followed by Uma Thomas. The stage was arranged in three rows, and there was also a music programme on the stage,” one witness elaborated.

Injuries and Medical Report

According to the hospital, the MLA sustained head and lung injuries, with signs of blood clots. The severity of her injuries underscores the risks posed by inadequate safety measures on the stage.

The incident occurred during an ambitious Guinness World Record attempt held at the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event featured 12,000 dancers performing simultaneously, adding to the crowded and chaotic environment on the stage.

