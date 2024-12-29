Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Acharya Kishore Kunal, Former IPS Officer And Spiritual Leader, Passes Away At 74

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer and revered spiritual leader, passed away at 74 due to cardiac arrest in Patna. Known for his work in rebuilding Mahavir Mandir and his role in the Ayodhya dispute, his death leaves an indelible void.

Acharya Kishore Kunal, Former IPS Officer And Spiritual Leader, Passes Away At 74

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, spiritual leader, and noted philanthropist, passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday morning. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2 a.m. and was rushed to Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital, where he succumbed at 8 a.m.

Acharya Kunal, a key figure in Bihar’s religious and social spheres, was a former President of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna. He was also instrumental in the development of Gyan Niketan, a prominent educational institution in Patna.

Last Rites Scheduled for Monday

The final rites of Acharya Kishore Kunal will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Kaunhara Ghat in Hajipur. His funeral procession will start from his residence at 11 a.m., passing via Mahavir Mandir, a temple he revitalized during his tenure. Devotees and dignitaries are expected to pay their respects during the procession.

A Life Devoted to Service

Born on August 10, 1950, in Muzaffarpur, Acharya Kunal completed his education in History and Sanskrit at Patna University. Joining the IPS in the Gujarat cadre, he later served as Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna before moving to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Despite a successful administrative career, his devotion to spirituality and social welfare led him to take voluntary retirement.

He played a pivotal role in transforming Mahavir Mandir into a hub of service, establishing nine charitable hospitals, including Mahavir Cancer Sansthan, Mahavir Arogya Sansthan, and Mahavir Netralaya. His work also extended to the construction of the Virat Ramayana Temple in East Champaran, Bihar, and initiatives like Ram Rasoi and Sita Rasoi, which provide free meals to thousands of devotees daily.

Key Role in Ayodhya Dispute

During his police career, Acharya Kunal was appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Ayodhya) by Prime Minister VP Singh to mediate the Ayodhya temple dispute. His efforts helped bridge the gap between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Babri Masjid Action Committee. This contribution further cemented his legacy as a peacemaker in religious conflicts.

Tributes from Leaders

Prominent leaders and dignitaries expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

  • Union Minister Giriraj Singh described his death as “an irreparable loss for society” and lauded his dedication to turning temples into centers for public service.
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called him an “efficient administrator and sensitive officer,” highlighting his contributions to the administrative and social sectors.
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to his death as a “great loss to the social and religious fields,” offering prayers for his soul.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary remarked on the significant loss to Bihar, emphasizing his role in education and healthcare.
  • BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal noted that the Sanatani community is heartbroken by his demise.
  • JDU leader Neeraj Kumar praised his honesty, generosity, and institution-building, calling him an unforgettable figure for future generations.

Recent Contributions

In his later years, Acharya Kunal continued to make impactful contributions. On December 12, 2023, he laid the foundation stone for Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital, the country’s first pediatric cancer hospital. The hospital’s establishment is part of his broader vision to improve healthcare and education in Bihar.

