Constitution Debate Commences In Lok Sabha; RS Adjourned After Ruckus

The debate on India’s Constitution commenced today in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant occasion as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh, addressed the House, stating that the Constitution was “an expression of the general will of the people,” underscoring the enduring legacy of the document that guides the nation’s democratic and legal framework.

A Historic Debate: Reflection on 75 Years of the Constitution

The special two-day debate in the Lok Sabha aims to reflect on the Constitution’s significance and its evolution since its adoption on November 26, 1949. This debate comes at a time when the country celebrates the Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years of the Constitution’s enactment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude for witnessing this milestone, calling it a historic moment for the nation.

The discussion was a longstanding demand from the opposition parties, who have accused the BJP-led government of sidelining debates on constitutional matters. BJP leaders, however, have welcomed the debate, with many affirming their commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution and emphasizing its importance in shaping modern India.

Verbal Spat Between Dhankhar and Kharge

The debate took a dramatic turn with a verbal spat between Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Kharge, speaking on behalf of the Congress, stated, “We are not here to listen to your praises,” in reference to the ongoing speeches.

In a sharp retort, Dhankhar responded, “I know whose praise you want to hear,” escalating tensions in the already heated discussion. The exchange between the two senior leaders highlights the political undercurrents of the debate, revealing underlying tensions between the ruling and opposition parties.

RS Adjourned After Ruckus

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following a ruckus between lawmakers. The uproar, fueled by protests and verbal exchanges, led to the suspension of the session for the day. This disruption in the Upper House further emphasized the political divisions that were palpable in both Houses during this important debate.

The debate in the Lok Sabha also brought to light the political divide on constitutional issues. While the ruling BJP highlighted its commitment to uphold constitutional values and democratic principles, opposition parties have raised concerns about what they perceive as attempts to undermine constitutional safeguards in various areas, such as freedom of expression and democratic rights.

The Opposition’s demand for a comprehensive debate on constitutional matters reflects their apprehensions about the current political climate and governance under the BJP. The government, however, has reiterated its stance that the Constitution continues to guide its actions and decisions, emphasizing that constitutional values remain at the heart of the country’s progress.

A Divisive Yet Historic Moment

The Constitution debate, while historic, has become a flashpoint for political tensions in the country. With both the ruling and opposition parties eager to define their positions on constitutional matters, the discussions in both Houses will set the tone for future deliberations on India’s democratic framework. The ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and the verbal clash between prominent leaders have underscored the political divide that persists, even as the country celebrates the remarkable 75-year journey of its Constitution.

The outcome of this debate will likely shape the national discourse on constitutional values and their relevance in contemporary governance.

ALSO READ: Kisan Ka Beta Hu..Desh Ke Liye Jaan De Dunga’: Jagdeep Dhankar Confronts Congress MP Pramod Tiwari