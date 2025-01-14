Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

A double murder case has been uncovered near the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Puppalaguda, Telangana. The bodies of a couple, bludgeoned with stones, were discovered on January 14. Police suspect the crime was driven by vengeance and are investigating all possible angles.

A chilling double murder was uncovered on January 14 near the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Puppalaguda, Rangareddy district, Telangana. The bodies of a couple were discovered atop a hill, and initial investigations suggest that the victims were bludgeoned to death with large stones. Authorities suspect the woman was killed first, followed by the man.

The gruesome discovery was made by local youth, who had gone to the hill to fly kites. Upon finding the bodies, they immediately alerted the police. Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ch Srinivas quickly arrived at the scene with a team of investigators. Forensic teams and dog squads were promptly deployed to gather evidence and assess the crime scene.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, while the crime scene was cordoned off for further investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the murders took place during the night of January 13-14. Authorities believe that the crime may have been motivated by vengeance, though the exact reason remains unclear at this stage.

The investigation is still ongoing as the police explore various possible angles. Local authorities are working diligently to uncover more details about the suspects and the motive behind the brutal killings. The case has shocked the local community, and residents are anxiously awaiting more information as the investigation unfolds.

ALSO READ: 2013 Rape Case: Asaram Granted Interim Bail By Rajasthan HC After SC Ruling