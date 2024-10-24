Cyclone Dana: Severe Rainfall Lashes Parts Of Bengal, Odisha Ahead Of Landfall

Cyclone Dana is currently advancing toward the coastal regions of Odisha, with expectations of making landfall in the early hours of Friday morning. As the storm approaches, it promises to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, posing a significant threat to nearly half of Odisha’s population.

Current Situation and Impact

Odisha’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, provided an update on the state’s preparedness, revealing that only about 30% of residents in the identified ‘danger zone’—approximately 3 to 4 lakh people—had been evacuated by Wednesday evening. The government is working diligently to ensure the safety of its citizens as Cyclone Dana draws closer.

Key Preparations Underway

Temple Precautions

In light of the impending storm, authorities have advised devotees to avoid visiting the renowned Jagannath temple in Puri. The 12th-century shrine is undergoing preparations to minimize any potential damage. Puri District Collector Siddharth S. Swain emphasized that safety comes first, particularly for those participating in the month-long ‘Kartik Brata’ ritual.

Public Awareness Campaigns

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has initiated awareness campaigns across various districts in Odisha, such as Mahakalpada and Kendrapara. Teams are going door-to-door and utilizing loudspeakers to alert residents about Cyclone Dana and encourage them to evacuate if they are in at-risk areas.

Weather Conditions

As Cyclone Dana approaches, the coastal regions of Odisha have already begun experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that sea conditions remain rough as the cyclone continues its path toward land.

Evacuation Efforts

Evacuation efforts are in full swing, with authorities working tirelessly to move residents from danger zones. The IMD has forecasted that Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday morning, with the process expected to start on the night of October 24.

Forecast and Warnings

Wind speeds during the landfall are anticipated to reach up to 120 km/h, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges. IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has warned of a multi-hazard situation, predicting very heavy rainfall and tidal surges of up to 2 meters as Cyclone Dana strikes the region.

The impending arrival of Cyclone Dana serves as a crucial reminder of the vulnerability of coastal areas to severe weather events. With ongoing evacuation efforts and heightened safety measures, authorities are committed to protecting lives and minimizing damage. As the storm approaches, residents are urged to stay informed and heed safety guidelines.

