Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru To Experience Moderate Rainfall, Red Alert Issued In Northern Kerala

Cyclone Fengal, which caused widespread damage with torrential rains and floods across several districts, continues to move westward and weaken as it progresses. However, its impact is still being felt in many regions, with heavy rainfall expected in several parts of South India, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru and Karnataka Weather Update

Bengaluru, which has been experiencing continuous rain since Sunday, is set to receive moderate rainfall for the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, and Madurai. Light to moderate rain is expected in other parts of Karnataka, while the coastal region, including Mangaluru, has already witnessed significant downpours.

As the cyclone weakens, it has left a trail of damage in its wake, including collapsed compound walls in Mangaluru due to heavy rainfall. The Kalamukku Fishing Harbour is deserted as local fishermen have been warned of cyclonic conditions along Kerala’s coast.

Red Alert for Northern Kerala

Northern Kerala is on high alert as the cyclone continues to move closer, with a red alert issued for the region. The IMD has cautioned residents about the severe weather conditions and the potential for more flooding and landslides. Emergency preparedness is essential, as rains of up to 11 cm are expected in several districts.

Disrupted Daily Life

The heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal has disrupted life in various regions. Authorities are urging people to stay safe and avoid venturing out during the worst of the storm. Floods have been reported in some areas, and the strong winds are expected to continue affecting coastal regions.

The cyclone is expected to weaken further as it moves westward, but rain is expected to continue for the next few days in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas. The IMD has advised people to stay informed and follow weather updates closely.

