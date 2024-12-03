Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru To Experience Moderate Rainfall, Red Alert Issued In Northern Kerala

Cyclone Fengal continues to affect South India with heavy rains and warnings. Bengaluru will receive moderate rainfall, while Northern Kerala faces a red alert.

Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru To Experience Moderate Rainfall, Red Alert Issued In Northern Kerala

Cyclone Fengal, which caused widespread damage with torrential rains and floods across several districts, continues to move westward and weaken as it progresses. However, its impact is still being felt in many regions, with heavy rainfall expected in several parts of South India, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru and Karnataka Weather Update

Bengaluru, which has been experiencing continuous rain since Sunday, is set to receive moderate rainfall for the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts, including the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, and Madurai. Light to moderate rain is expected in other parts of Karnataka, while the coastal region, including Mangaluru, has already witnessed significant downpours.

As the cyclone weakens, it has left a trail of damage in its wake, including collapsed compound walls in Mangaluru due to heavy rainfall. The Kalamukku Fishing Harbour is deserted as local fishermen have been warned of cyclonic conditions along Kerala’s coast.

Red Alert for Northern Kerala

Northern Kerala is on high alert as the cyclone continues to move closer, with a red alert issued for the region. The IMD has cautioned residents about the severe weather conditions and the potential for more flooding and landslides. Emergency preparedness is essential, as rains of up to 11 cm are expected in several districts.

Disrupted Daily Life

The heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal has disrupted life in various regions. Authorities are urging people to stay safe and avoid venturing out during the worst of the storm. Floods have been reported in some areas, and the strong winds are expected to continue affecting coastal regions.

The cyclone is expected to weaken further as it moves westward, but rain is expected to continue for the next few days in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas. The IMD has advised people to stay informed and follow weather updates closely.

ALSO READ: Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

Filed under

Bengaluru rainfall cyclone Fengal IMD yellow alert Red alert Kerala

Advertisement

Also Read

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox