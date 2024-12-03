Terrorist Killed In Dachigam Forest Operation In Srinagar, Search Continues

According to officials, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) after detecting potential terrorist movement.

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces neutralized a terrorist during an overnight search in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest near Srinagar’s Harwan area. The joint operation, involving the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenced late Monday night following specific intelligence inputs regarding suspicious activity in the region.

According to officials, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) after detecting potential terrorist movement. During the operation, contact was established with the suspected terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire. One terrorist was killed, and efforts are ongoing to secure the area and investigate further.

The Kashmir Zone Police shared updates on social media, stating, “Based on specific intelligence input, joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest. Contact established. OP is in progress. Details shall follow.”

Operations in the dense forest area are challenging, with forces exercising caution to prevent casualties while ensuring that no threats remain. The identity of the neutralized terrorists and affiliations are yet to be disclosed. Authorities continue to monitor the area as the operation progresses.

This operation underscores the continued vigilance of security forces in the region amidst ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. Further details are awaited as the search concludes.

