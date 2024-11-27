Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Cyclone Fengal Impact: Heavy Rain, School Closures, And Travel Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Due to the adverse weather, schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu’s nine districts—Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur—are closed for the day.

Cyclone Fengal Impact: Heavy Rain, School Closures, And Travel Disruptions Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai and surrounding regions have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Tuesday, with authorities declaring a yellow alert as Cyclone Fengal intensifies. The cyclone, which started as a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday, impacting several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Schools and Colleges Closed

Due to the adverse weather, schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu’s nine districts—Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur—are closed for the day. This one-day holiday is aimed at ensuring student safety amid heavy rains and flooding risks. Authorities have also extended this measure to Puducherry, where schools will remain shut on Thursday, November 28.

Weather Advisory and Flash Flood Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. As heavy rains continue, districts such as Madurai, Salem, and Virudhunagar are at high risk for flash floods. Additionally, areas along the coastal regions, including Cuddalore and Karaikal, are expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some locations facing extremely heavy rain.

The cyclone’s progress continues toward the Tamil Nadu coast, with the IMD predicting that it will intensify further into a cyclonic storm by November 27. Strong winds and rough sea conditions have led to disruptions for fishermen, with boats being pulled ashore for safety.

Travel Disruptions

Several airlines, including IndiGo, have issued travel advisories due to adverse weather conditions. Flights from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai are experiencing delays and cancellations. Passengers traveling from these locations are advised to check for updates before traveling.

Agriculture Affected

The persistent rainfall has impacted crops, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery delta region, where standing paddy fields have been inundated. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the state government to provide immediate relief to affected farmers.

Rescue Operations in Sri Lanka

The heavy rains have also affected neighboring Sri Lanka, where rescue teams have been dispatched to search for missing individuals in flood-hit areas. The situation in coastal regions remains critical as the cyclone continues to advance.

Precautionary Measures

In preparation for the cyclonic storm, officials in Puducherry have been instructed to take proactive steps to minimize damage. The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N. Rangasamy, held an emergency meeting to review the preparedness of various departments.

As Cyclone Fengal makes its way towards the coast, authorities are urging residents in affected districts to stay alert and follow safety protocols.

Chennai weather update cyclone Fengal Cyclone news Tamil Nadu heavy rains in Tamil Nadu IMD weather forecast Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rain news tamil nadu schools closed
