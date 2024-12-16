Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money, Social Media Reacts

Grandmaster D. Gukesh has created history for Indian chess as he has now become the youngest World Chess Champion at the age of 18.

D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money, Social Media Reacts

Grandmaster D. Gukesh has created history for Indian chess as he has now become the youngest World Chess Champion at the age of 18. Gukesh emerged victorious against China’s Ding Liren in an intense and dramatic 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship that kept the fans on their toes till the last tick of the clock.

After the glorious win, Gukesh is to be paid off with a handsome amount in dollars. The overall money purse for the championship amounted to USD 2.5 million, roughly translated to Rs 21 crore. As per the FIDE rules, the winner of each game gets a profit of USD 200,000, which comes down to approximately Rs 1.68 crore. What is left of the money goes to the two champions.

Gukesh won three of the games, earning USD 600,000 (approximately Rs 5.04 crore). Ding Liren, who secured two wins, earned USD 400,000 (around Rs 3.36 crore). The remaining prize pool of USD 1.5 million was split between the two players. As a result, Gukesh’s total earnings from the championship came to approximately USD 1.35 million, or roughly Rs 11.34 crore.

The good news is that the young champion would also have a huge tax implication on the winnings. Under the Income Tax Laws in India, he would come in the slab of 30% which would lead him to approximately Rs 3 crore towards income tax alone. Then, over this amount, there will be a surcharge to which his overall income tax comes to Rs 4.67 crores as a report suggested.

The amount is highly taxed and has sparked some criticisms amongst netizens, where they feel it is quite an amount on a young athlete that brought such pride to the nation for his international triumph.

Also Read: Vijay Diwas: Remembering The 1971 War Between India And Pakistan

Filed under

11 crore D Gukesh Income tax

Advertisement

Also Read

At Least 30 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

At Least 30 North Korean Soldiers Killed In Kursk Region, Ukraine Says

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Raghav Chadha’s Bungalow Plea

Bizarre Delivery Triggers Rohit Sharma’s Outburst: ‘Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’

Bizarre Delivery Triggers Rohit Sharma’s Outburst: ‘Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt. Response On ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogans In Mosque

Entertainment

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox