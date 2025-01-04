Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Defamation Case: Rouse Avenue Court Grants One Week Time To Bansuri Swaraj To File Response

Rouse Avenue court granted BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj a week’s time to submit certain documents in response to a defamation complaint filed by AAP leader and former minister Satyendra Jain.

Defamation Case: Rouse Avenue Court Grants One Week Time To Bansuri Swaraj To File Response

A Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj a week’s time to submit certain documents in response to a defamation complaint filed by AAP leader and former minister Satyendra Jain.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal scheduled the next hearing for January 13. Swaraj was represented by her legal counsel.

On December 16, the court had issued a notice to Bansuri Swaraj regarding the complaint. During the hearing, advocate Siddhesh Kotwal, representing Swaraj, requested a two-week period to compile and file the required documents, emphasizing that the case is still at the precognizance stage, where a detailed response is not mandatory.

However, the court deemed two weeks excessive and allowed only a week for document submission.

Case History

The case stems from allegations made by Jain, who has filed both criminal and civil defamation cases against Bansuri Swaraj. Representing Jain in court were advocates Rajat Bhardwaj, Mohd. Irshad, and Kaustubh Khanna. The complaint had earlier been listed on December 10 for an order regarding pre-summoning evidence and notice, with the court emphasizing that Jain should be permitted to present pre-summoning evidence before issuing a formal notice.

Satyendra Jain’s defamation complaint arises from statements allegedly made by Bansuri Swaraj during a televised interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain, these remarks were defamatory and intended to damage his reputation for political purposes.

The comments were reportedly made in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at Jain’s residence, where he is currently out on bail.

Jain has accused Swaraj of falsely claiming that Rs 3 crores in cash, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were seized from his home during the raid. He further alleged that Swaraj labeled him as ‘Corrupt’ and ‘Fraud,’ making several unfounded and malicious statements. Jain asserts that these comments not only harmed his reputation as a politician but also had a personal toll, affecting his image as a husband, father, brother, and friend.

According to Jain, the smear campaign orchestrated by Swaraj has caused significant damage to his character, both in his public role and personal life. He insists that the defamatory remarks were watched by millions during the broadcast, leading to severe harm to his standing as an elected representative and a private individual.

With the court granting Bansuri Swaraj a week to file the necessary documents, the case is set to continue on January 13, when further proceedings will determine the course of the defamation complaint.

