Who Was Mukesh Chandrakar? Journalist’s Body Found In Septic Tank In Chhattisgarh Days After Investigating Corruption

Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was found dead in a septic tank in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. He had recently filed a report on alleged corruption in a road project, which reportedly invited threats to him.

The body of 28-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had gone missing for several days, was found in a septic tank on a contractor’s property in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. The death has triggered murder investigation, and several suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

The Bijapur Police said Mukesh’s body was found in a septic tank that had been recently concreted over, leading the investigators to believe that the crime was premeditated. His disappearance and subsequent discovery have shocked the local journalism community and raised questions about the dangers faced by reporters in the region.

According to mobile tracking data, the body was found on the property of contractor Suresh Chandrakar, in the Chattanpara Basti area. Mukesh’s elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, a journalist, had filed a missing person report on January 2, after Mukesh was last seen on January 1.

Anti-Corruption Reporting

Yukesh’s complaint to the police suggested that Mukesh had been investigating a road construction project from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village. His report had uncovered alleged irregularities in the project, which had triggered an official investigation. Yukesh also mentioned that Mukesh had received threats from three individuals, including contractor Suresh Chandrakar, whom he had been investigating.

The authorities have not confirmed any specific details regarding the motive or suspects yet, with Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav stating that the investigation was still in its early stages. A post-mortem report is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Mukesh Chandrakar’s Journalistic Legacy

Mukesh Chandrakar was a seasoned journalist with more than a decade of experience. He had made a name for himself by reporting on Naxal attacks, government encounters, and other important issues concerning the Bastar region. He played a crucial role in the safe release of CRPF personnel when Maoists abducted them in 2021, with state police crediting him for his involvement in the safe release of CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas.

Besides acting as a stringer for a leading national news channel, Mukesh operated a highly popular YouTube channel known as Bastar Junction. His YouTube channel gained more than 159,000 subscribers. Mukesh provided minute-by-minute updates of the war between the state and Maoists while also focusing on reporting about issues that impact the tribal community.

Mukesh was very famous for utilizing his huge network to help other journalists from Raipur and across India to report on the complexities of issues of the region. His death has elicited condemnation from fellow journalists in large numbers and has highlighted the risks reporters take in reporting conflict zones.

Anurag Dwary, a resident editor of the national news channel Mukesh worked for, expressed deep sorrow, stating, “As a journalist, my colleague paid the ultimate price for exposing the truth. It is a stark reminder of the risks journalists take daily in pursuit of accountability.” Dwary called for an immediate and impartial investigation into Mukesh’s murder, asserting that his sacrifice should not be in vain.

