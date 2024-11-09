Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

The air quality in Delhi showed marginal improvement on Saturday morning, yet it continued to fall under the 'Very Poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city stood at 361 at 7 a.m., a slight decline from 380 recorded at 4 p.m. the previous day.

Area-wise Delhi AQI Levels Remain High

Despite this small improvement, numerous areas across Delhi still registered AQI levels between 370 and 400, with some zones even surpassing the 400 mark. Specific areas, including Bawana (409) and New Moti Bagh (411), recorded particularly high AQI levels. In contrast, other locations like Dilshad Garden (220) and Chandni Chowk (257) reported relatively lower AQI readings.

Environmental Concerns Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations

The ongoing air pollution issues coincided with Chhath Puja, where devotees traditionally pray along riverbanks. Drone footage over the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj and other areas captured images of thick, hazardous foam floating on the water’s surface. This raised concerns regarding the health risks for devotees, sparking a legal request to lift restrictions on performing rituals directly on the river.

Delhi High Court Upholds Ban on Riverbank Rituals

Despite the petition, the Delhi High Court chose to maintain the ban, citing the severely polluted condition of the Yamuna River and the potential health hazards. It observed that allowing people to conduct the puja in the river could result in health complications, especially given the presence of nearly 1,000 alternative locations set aside for the celebration.

Government Calls for Regional Cooperation to Address Pollution

In response to the alarming pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the need for a cooperative effort among North Indian states to tackle the crisis and implement more sustainable measures to control air quality.

