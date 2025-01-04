Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead For New Delhi Seat

BJP's Parvesh Verma, known for his vocal criticisms of the AAP, wasted no time in challenging Kejriwal directly as BJP released its first list of candidates for Delhi Assembly elections.

In a bold move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Among the most high-profile names is former BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has been fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Verma’s Challenge to Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Verma, known for his vocal criticisms of the AAP, wasted no time in challenging Kejriwal directly. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, “I just hope Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t run away from the New Delhi seat. I am setting up a camp soon where I will give employment letters to many people here in New Delhi.”

The former MP, who represented the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2024, also took a jab at the AAP’s governance. “I want to take all the people of Delhi to see Sheesh Mahal. I am writing a letter to CM Atishi to open the doors of Sheesh Mahal because the people of Delhi want to see what happened to the tax they paid,” he added, referencing alleged extravagance in government spending.

BJP’s Strategic Line-Up for Delhi Assembly Elections

The BJP’s first list includes 29 candidates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Besides Verma, notable names include former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who will contest against Chief Minister Atishi in the Kalkaji constituency.

Other prominent candidates include:

Dushyant Gautam : Karol Bagh

: Karol Bagh Manjinder Singh Sirsa : Rajouri Garden

: Rajouri Garden Kailash Gehlot : Bijwasan

: Bijwasan Arvinder Singh Lovely: Gandhi Nagar

Atishi Criticizes Bidhuri’s Candidacy

Reacting to Bidhuri’s nomination, Chief Minister Atishi took a dig at the BJP, questioning the party’s faith in his performance as a Member of Parliament.

“Ramesh Bidhuri has been an MP from South Delhi for 10 years. His party did not consider him worthy of giving an MP ticket based on his work. When his party does not trust Ramesh Bidhuri’s work, how will the people of the Kalkaji assembly constituency trust him?” Atishi remarked.

Bidhuri, who has served as a South Delhi MP for two terms, will now attempt to win over voters in the Kalkaji constituency.

Delhi Assembly Elections: A Heated Battle Ahead

The contest between Verma and Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency promises to be a closely watched battle. While Kejriwal is a seasoned leader and AAP’s star campaigner, Verma’s direct challenges and grassroots connections could make the race highly competitive.

Similarly, Bidhuri’s candidacy in Kalkaji sets the stage for another high-stakes contest, with Atishi, a key figure in AAP’s leadership, standing firm on her record.