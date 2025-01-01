Suicide Of Bakery Owner Puneet Khurana Sparks Investigation Into Marital Disputes And Harassment Claims

A 40-year-old bakery owner, Puneet Khurana, was found dead by suicide in his residence in Kalyan Vihar, Model Town, on Tuesday, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Authorities reported that Khurana was found unresponsive, with a ligature mark around his neck, which suggested that he had hanged himself. His family has alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws, though these claims are still being verified by the police.

Khurana, who co-owned the bakery “For God’s Cake” with his wife, was reportedly going through a tumultuous divorce process. The couple had been facing a dispute over the bakery, and a café they co-owned, “Woodbox Cafe,” had also recently shut down. Puneet’s family members claim that he had been under significant emotional distress due to the ongoing conflict with his wife and her family, which allegedly involved constant threats and mental pressure.

According to the police, the last person Khurana spoke to was his wife, in a phone conversation that took place around 3 am on the day of his death. During the conversation, which was later captured in an audio clip, the couple is heard arguing intensely about the bakery business. Khurana’s wife accuses him of dishonoring her and her family, and questions why he called her so late at night. In the heated exchange, she also accuses him of threatening to either run away from home or take control of the bakery.

“Why are you calling me at 3 am? You have disgraced me and my family on multiple occasions,” the wife can be heard saying in the recording. Khurana responds by saying, “All of this doesn’t matter anymore. Just tell me what you want.”

The conversation grows increasingly tense as both parties exchange accusations about their business and personal life. The wife also accuses Khurana of meeting other women in the past. As the argument progresses, she tells him that he will either “threaten to die by suicide or snatch the bakery business.”

Khurana’s family, including his father and sister, has strongly alleged that the emotional harassment and pressure from his wife and in-laws led to his tragic death. His sister further claimed that her brother had been mentally tortured by his wife and her family for some time. “They mentally pressurized him, harassed him, and provoked him to commit suicide,” she said. She also added that she was informed of his suicide around 3 pm on Tuesday.

As part of the investigation, Puneet’s mobile phone, which reportedly contains a video recorded by him before his death, was seized by the police for forensic examination. The police have also questioned the wife’s family, who have made counter-allegations, but have not yet responded to the accusations from Puneet’s family.

The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected after the post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, a similar case involving Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based techie who died by suicide earlier in December, has drawn attention to issues of harassment and emotional distress in marital relationships.

Puneet Khurana’s tragic death raises important concerns about the pressures faced by individuals caught in contentious divorce proceedings and the toll it can take on their mental health. As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering the truth behind the ongoing allegations and ensuring justice for the family.

