Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Air Kerala Set to Launch Operations From Kannur International Airport In June 2025

Air Kerala is set to make its debut in the airline industry in June 2025, with its inaugural flight scheduled to depart from Kannur International Airport. Initially, the airline will focus on domestic routes, covering destinations within a one-and-a-half-hour flying radius. However, the long-term plan includes expanding to international flights, leveraging Kannur’s world-class infrastructure to become a major travel hub.

A Promising Start for Air Kerala

As part of its launch preparations, Air Kerala has already appointed key leadership positions, including its CEO and CFO. The airline has also entered into a strategic partnership with Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) to operate regional services, further strengthening its connection with the airport.

Expanding Horizons: Domestic to International

Air Kerala’s initial focus will be on regional routes within India, offering quick, convenient connections to major cities. As the airline grows, it plans to extend its reach to international destinations, offering both business and leisure travelers more options. With Kannur International Airport’s modern facilities, the airline aims to position itself as a key player in the region’s aviation sector.

What to Expect from Air Kerala

  • Launch Date: June 2025
  • Focus: Domestic routes within a 1.5-hour flying radius
  • Future Plans: Expansion to international flights
  • Key Partnerships: Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL)

