Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

Rajan Singh, a transgender candidate from Aam Janata Party, takes on Delhi’s chief minister in Kalkaji, raising critical issues for marginalized communities.

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

Rajan Singh, a 27-year-old transgender activist, has filed their nomination as the Aam Janata Party candidate for the Kalkaji constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Singh, hailing from Sangam Vihar, called their candidacy “a beautiful picture of democracy,” as they submitted the nomination alongside a group of transgender friends and supporters. Singh is challenging the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Atishi, who is also a prominent figure in the Delhi government.

Speaking outside the DM office, Singh took aim at the AAP government, accusing it of neglecting the transgender community. “In the last 10-15 years, the AAP government has done nothing for us. I’m standing against Delhi’s most powerful woman, the so-called ‘rubber-stamp’ chief minister,” Singh said. Highlighting the lack of resources for the transgender community, Singh added, “There are no schools, hospitals, or toilets for us. The government announces schemes for men and women but has failed to cater to our needs.”

Kalkaji, which has 1,94,515 voters, will be a key battleground in this election. Singh’s candidacy adds a new dimension to the contest, which also includes Atishi from AAP, Ramesh Singh Bidhuri from BJP, and Alka Lamba from Congress. The transgender community, which comprises a small but significant part of the electorate, is expected to play an influential role in the election results.

Singh’s affidavit to the Election Commission reveals assets worth ₹92.35 lakh, including gold valued at ₹92 lakh. This marks their second foray into politics after an unsuccessful bid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Singh, the chairman of the National Transgender Welfare Council, is determined to raise the issues that matter most to marginalized communities. Delhi voters head to the polls on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Unveils New ISKCON Temple In Mumbai

Filed under

Aam Janata Party Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your Food And Medicine

FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 After Decades Of Health Concerns—What This Means For Your...

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

Hero Launches 2025 Destini 125 At An Attractive Price Of Rs 80,450

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

From Pesticides To Heavy Metals: How Environmental Pollutants Can Trigger Blood Cancer

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

NCW Takes Immediate Action On Women’s Safety Following Tragic Pune Murder

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

US Inflation Rises To 2.9% In December 2024, Impacting Dollar And Fed’s Policy Outlook

Entertainment

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox