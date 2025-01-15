Flipkart Sale: iPhone 16 Pro With 10% Discount, Pixel 8a Up To 33% Off And More Deals

The Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025 is underway, bringing some of the best smartphone deals just in time for the Republic Day season. Whether you’re eyeing flagship models or budget-friendly options, this sale has something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the top phones you can score at unbeatable prices.

iPhone 16 Pro: The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB, typically priced at ₹1,19,900, is available for ₹1,12,900. But wait—if you use a compatible credit card, you can grab it for ₹1,07,900, saving ₹12,000. For those who need more storage, the 256GB variant is also discounted. With its A18 chip and stunning camera setup, this phone is a solid choice for Apple fans.

Pixel 8a: Google’s Pixel 8a, known for its incredible camera and smooth performance, is usually priced at ₹52,999 but is now available for ₹37,999. If you stack credit card offers, you can grab it for just ₹34,999—an impressive deal for anyone seeking premium Android performance.

CMF Phone 1: If you’re looking for an affordable yet feature-packed option, the CMF Phone 1, priced at ₹15,499 for the 128GB variant, is a great choice. With an additional ₹2,000 off using credit card offers, you can bring the price down to just ₹13,000.

iPhone 16: For ₹67,999, you can snag the iPhone 16, which originally retailed at ₹79,900. Combine the bank offers, and you can get it for ₹64,999. With its powerful A18 chip and fantastic dual-camera setup, this is an excellent value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S24: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at ₹59,999 but can be yours for ₹56,999 with bank discounts. With Samsung’s brand reliability and excellent performance, this deal is hard to pass up.

With these great offers, the Flipkart Monumental Sale is the perfect time to upgrade your phone without breaking the bank!

