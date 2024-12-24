Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

This Christmas, Flipkart and Amazon are heating up the festive season with unmissable smartphone deals. Grab the iPhone 15 Plus for ₹59,999 on Flipkart or the iPhone 16 Pro for ₹1.08 lakh on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S23 are also available at discounted rates. Don’t miss out!

Christmas 2024 has ushered in a tech lover’s paradise, with Flipkart and Amazon launching irresistible festive sales. From the latest iPhones to Samsung’s powerful Galaxy series, the discounts will have you rushing to upgrade your smartphone. Let’s dive into the most jaw-dropping deals lighting up this festive season.

iPhone 15 Plus: The Star of Flipkart’s Christmas Sale

Ever dreamed of owning an iPhone without breaking the bank? Flipkart has made it a reality this Christmas! The iPhone 15 Plus, with its stunning design and cutting-edge features, is now available for just ₹63,999—down from its ₹79,900 MRP. But wait, there’s more:

  • Bank Offer: Save an extra ₹1,000.
  • Exchange Bonus: Get up to ₹3,000 off, bringing the price to ₹59,999.
  • No-Cost EMI: Flexible payment options make this flagship device even more accessible.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: A Powerhouse for Less

Flipkart also brings the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, one of Samsung’s finest, at just ₹65,000. Here’s why it’s worth considering:

  • Top-tier specs with blazing-fast performance.
  • Flipkart Axis Bank credit card discounts sweeten the deal further.

However, tech enthusiasts should note that the Galaxy S25 Plus is set to debut in January. Will you hold out or dive into this offer? The choice is yours!

Samsung Galaxy S23: Back with a Bang

Missed the Diwali deals on the Galaxy S23? Don’t worry; Flipkart has you covered. At ₹37,999 for the 128GB model, this phone combines flagship performance with a price that doesn’t hurt your wallet.

With AI-enhanced features, a triple-camera setup, and a vivid display, this is the ultimate Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one.

Amazon Joins the Party with iPhone 16 Pro Deals

Not to be outdone, Amazon is giving smartphone enthusiasts a reason to celebrate too. The iPhone 16 Pro is now discounted to ₹1,16,900. But savvy buyers can unlock even more savings:

  • Amazon ICICI Credit Card: An additional ₹2,500 discount plus ₹5,720 cashback brings the effective price to ₹1.08 lakh.
  • Other Card Offers: Use SBI or ICICI cards to slash ₹4,000 off instantly, dropping the price to ₹1,12,000.

With cutting-edge tech and a sleek design, the iPhone 16 Pro is a steal this festive season.

Why These Deals Are Unmissable

Whether you’re team Apple or team Android, these festive deals offer something for everyone. From Flipkart’s stellar iPhone 15 Plus offer to Amazon’s unbeatable discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro, now is the time to grab your dream phone.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 13 Series Set To Launch In India: Design, Features, And Color Options Revealed

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

