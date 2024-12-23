Oppo Reno 13 Series Set To Launch In India: Design, Features, And Color Options Revealed

Oppo Reno 13 series is confirmed to launch in India soon with the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro. The phones will feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipsets, OLED screens, and impressive camera setups. Available in multiple color options, the handsets will offer fast charging and water resistance.

Oppo’s much-anticipated Reno 13 series, which made its debut in China in November, is all set to launch in India. The lineup includes the base Oppo Reno 13 5G and the premium Oppo Reno 13 Pro, and their arrival has already been teased by the company, revealing their stunning designs, color variants, and availability details. Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 13 series will be hitting Indian stores soon, expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G launched earlier this year.

Oppo took to X to confirm the imminent launch of the Reno 13 5G series in India, though the official launch date is still awaited. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has already hinted that the devices will be available on the e-commerce platform and through Oppo’s official India e-store.

Stunning Color Options and Sleek Designs

The Oppo Reno 13 series is expected to closely mirror its Chinese counterparts in terms of specifications, but with unique color options for the Indian market. The base model will come in two colors: the elegant Ivory White and the new Luminous Blue, which is an India-exclusive. The Pro variant will feature two sophisticated shades—Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender.

In terms of build, the Ivory White version of the Oppo Reno 13 has a slim 7.24mm profile, while the Luminous Blue model measures 7.29mm, both weighing 181g. The Pro variant is slightly thicker at 7.55mm and weighs 195g. Both variants are crafted with an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, offering durability without compromising on style.

Premium Build and Display Quality

Both the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro come with a one-piece sculpted glass back panel and an OLED screen for superior display quality. The base model has a 1.81mm thin bezel with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, while the Pro variant boasts a 1.62mm bezel, pushing the screen-to-body ratio to 93.8%. Both devices are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring excellent durability and scratch resistance.

Powerful Performance and Features

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 13 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, making these phones a powerhouse in terms of speed and performance. The series will run on Android 15-based ColourOS 15, which offers an enhanced user experience with smoother multitasking and optimized battery life. Additionally, the phones come with an IP69 rating, meaning they are protected against dust and water ingress.

Impressive Camera Setup for Photographers

Oppo has paid special attention to the camera setup on both models. The base Reno 13 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, while the Reno 13 Pro adds a third 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, allowing for more versatile photography. Both phones come with a 50-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies, ensuring a top-tier photography experience on both the front and rear.

Battery and Charging Capabilities

Battery life is another key highlight of the Oppo Reno 13 series. The base model is equipped with a massive 5,600mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, ensuring your device stays powered up for longer periods. The Reno 13 Pro comes with a slightly larger 5,800mAh battery and continues to support the same fast charging technologies, ensuring quick power-ups whenever you need them.

What’s Next for Oppo Fans in India?

While the exact launch date for the Indian market is yet to be revealed, the Oppo Reno 13 series is poised to be a major hit. With its powerful features, beautiful design, and exceptional camera capabilities, these smartphones are ready to impress the Indian consumer.

