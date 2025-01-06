Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Supreme Court Transfers Amazon and Flipkart Anti-Trust Cases to Karnataka High Court

The Supreme Court of India on Monday centralized all legal challenges to the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) anti-trust investigation into e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

Supreme Court Transfers Amazon and Flipkart Anti-Trust Cases to Karnataka High Court

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India on Monday centralized all legal challenges to the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) anti-trust investigation into e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. The court directed that these cases be transferred to the Karnataka High Court for collective adjudication and urged the court to resolve the matter without delay.

Supreme Court’s Unified Approach to Speed Up Proceedings

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued the order, responding to a transfer petition filed by the CCI. The petition aimed to consolidate cases scattered across multiple high courts, including Delhi, Madras, Punjab and Haryana, Telangana, and Allahabad, to avoid procedural delays in the investigation.

“It will be appropriate if all the petitions related to the same issue are transferred to the Karnataka High Court. These petitions shall be heard along with the writ petition already pending there. Let the High Court take up all the matters as expeditiously as possible,” the bench stated.

The court further requested the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to consider relocating the single judge currently handling the case from the Dharwad bench to the principal bench in Bengaluru for operational efficiency.

Next Steps and Future Cases

The Karnataka High Court is scheduled to hear the consolidated cases on January 15, 2025. The Supreme Court also clarified that any similar petitions filed in the future before other high courts would automatically be transferred to the Karnataka High Court for consideration.

“A copy of this order shall be immediately forwarded to the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court, who will place it before the single judge presiding over the cases,” the Supreme Court directed.

Background of the Anti-Trust Probe

The CCI initiated its anti-trust investigation following complaints from the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which accused Amazon and Flipkart of violating provisions of the Competition Act, 2002. The complaints included allegations of:

  • Exclusive agreements with sellers
  • Deep discounting practices
  • Preferential listing of certain products

In January 2020, the CCI’s preliminary findings raised concerns about these practices, prompting further inquiries. However, Amazon and Flipkart challenged the probe, alleging procedural lapses, such as the alteration of their status from third parties to opposite parties without proper notification or hearings.

Litigation Across Jurisdictions and Supreme Court’s Intervention

The CCI, represented by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, highlighted how litigation in multiple high courts had delayed the investigation. He stated that various courts had issued stay orders, stalling the inquiry and preventing timely action on alleged anti-competitive practices.

During earlier hearings, the Supreme Court emphasized that the appropriate venue for these cases was the Karnataka High Court, where significant progress had already been made in related proceedings. It dismissed CCI’s request to transfer the cases directly to the Supreme Court, underscoring the need for judicial consistency and efficiency.

E-Retailers’ Objections and CCI’s Defense

Senior advocates representing Amazon and Flipkart, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mukul Rohatgi, and Sajan Poovayya, opposed the transfer petition. They accused the CCI of “forum shopping” and argued that the Karnataka High Court had extensively heard 12 related cases, with proceedings at an advanced stage.

On the other hand, the CCI argued that delaying the investigation would harm millions of consumers and affect public interest. “The underlying subject matter of inquiry concerns public interest and raises substantial questions of law,” the CCI stated in its petition.

Impact of Supreme Court’s Decision on Consumers and the E-Commerce Landscape

This legal battle comes at a crucial time for India’s e-commerce industry, which is experiencing rapid growth but faces scrutiny over its business practices. The Supreme Court’s decision to centralize the cases aims to ensure faster resolution of the matter, potentially paving the way for more robust regulatory oversight.

As the Karnataka High Court prepares to hear these cases, the outcome will likely have significant implications for Amazon, Flipkart, and the broader e-commerce ecosystem in India.

Also Read: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Calls for Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To Be ‘Declared A Tourist Spot’

Filed under

Karnataka High Court Supreme Court

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During...

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

Sensex Takes A Hit Amid HMPV Detection In Bengaluru, Fear Index Surges

HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

Who Is Nistha Gehija? The Ghostwriter Behind Ankur Warikoo’s Bestselling Books

Who Is Nistha Gehija? The Ghostwriter Behind Ankur Warikoo’s Bestselling Books

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s...

Entertainment

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The Two

Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster Heckled By Sofia Vergara, Here’s What Exactly Happened Between The

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox