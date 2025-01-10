Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a significant promise as part of his party’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a significant promise as part of his party’s campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. On Friday, Kejriwal announced that if the AAP is re-elected to power, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive government funds to hire private security guards.

Arvind Kejriwal Ensures Safety for RWAs

Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to addressing safety concerns in Delhi neighborhoods, saying, “We will ensure security for RWAs by funding private security guards.” The initiative is aimed at empowering local communities to improve security and reduce crime in residential areas.

Kejriwal’s Criticism of BJP’s Law and Order Policies

During the announcement, Kejriwal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged failure to maintain law and order in the city. “Delhi has been turned into a crime capital under the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah. People are scared and feeling unsafe,” he said. Highlighting the growing instances of gang violence, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP has neglected the safety of Delhi’s residents. He contrasted this with AAP’s commitment to protecting the people.

Kejriwal also responded to recent protests by BJP workers outside his residence, calling the party a “dharna party” (a party that only stages sit-in protests). “I can even set up a tent for them outside my house so they can change banners as they like,” he quipped, taking a jab at the BJP for prioritizing protests over governance.

Arvind Kejriwal Raises Allegations of Voter Irregularities

In a related issue, Kejriwal raised concerns about alleged voter irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he has been the sitting MLA since 2013. After a meeting with the Election Commission, Kejriwal claimed that “Between December 15 and January 7, 5,500 votes were flagged for deletion in New Delhi, which accounts for 5.5% of the total voter base. Additionally, 13,000 new voter applications have been filed in this period, suggesting potential fraud.”

This sparked a political controversy, with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of insulting Purvanchalis, residents of Delhi originating from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Kejriwal dismissed these allegations, saying, “Purvanchali voters made me Chief Minister. Why would I insult them?” He accused the BJP of targeting Purvanchali voters by falsely labeling them as Bangladeshi citizens to justify deleting their votes.

BJP’s Focus Criticized

Kejriwal accused the BJP of deflecting attention from real issues. “The BJP has no real issues to discuss. They spend all day abusing me instead of addressing concerns like unemployment and education,” he said, reiterating his party’s focus on welfare and development.

A High-Stakes Election

The Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8, promise to be a closely fought contest. Kejriwal faces one of his toughest battles yet in a three-way race.

The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, while the Congress has nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, a three-time Chief Minister and a towering figure in Delhi politics. Both candidates bring strong political legacies, adding intensity to the race.

Election Campaigns Heat Up

As the election date nears, the debate over voter fraud, law and order, and governance continues to dominate the campaign trail. Both AAP and BJP are ramping up efforts to connect with voters and address key concerns, making this election one of the most anticipated political events in recent Delhi history.