Election Commission of India has announced the full schedule for the Delhi Assembly Elections today, stating the polls will be held in a single phase election. Read below for the full schedule.

The Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, that elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 5, and the counting will be held on February 8.

Single-Phase Polling and Nomination Deadlines

The election will take place in a single phase, making it a streamlined process for voters. Candidates have until January 17 to file their nominations, and the deadline for withdrawing candidates is set for January 20.

With the formal announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the national capital, ensuring a fair and orderly election process.

Delhi is divided into 70 Assembly constituencies, of which 12 are reserved for specific categories. The elections will be conducted across 13,033 polling stations throughout the city. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also mentioned that the term of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly will end on February 23, 2025, which is a Sunday. Historically, Delhi has witnessed its Assembly elections conducted in a single phase, and this year will follow the same pattern.

Over 1.55 Crore Voters in Delhi

The Delhi electorate is large, with over 1.55 crore voters registered for the upcoming elections. Of these, 83.49 lakh are male voters, 71.73 lakh are female voters, and 1,261 are third-gender voters. There are also over 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 years, according to the final electoral roll.

Delhi has a total of 70 constituencies, with 58 general constituencies and 12 SC constituencies. The city also has 13,033 polling stations located across 2,697 different locations, making it a significant logistical operation.

Take a look at the schedule for Delhi Elections:

Delhi’s Political Landscape in 2020

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) achieved a landslide victory, securing 62 out of 70 seats. This overwhelming success left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with just 8 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) failed to win a single seat in this election.

Chief Election Commissioner Addresses Concerns

During his press briefing, CEC Rajiv Kumar addressed various concerns raised by political parties regarding the electoral process. Key issues included the accuracy of electoral rolls, potential manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and complaints about voter turnout increasing disproportionately after 5 pm.

Kumar also acknowledged concerns over discrepancies between votes cast and counted, delayed vote counting in certain constituencies, and changes in rules that could restrict transparency in the process.

“Political parties are involved at each and every stage of preparation of the voter list,” Kumar said, stressing that the electoral process is highly transparent. He assured that full disclosures are made at every stage, giving political parties ample opportunity to object or raise concerns.

Continuous Updates to Electoral Roll and Transparency Assured

The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized that the process of updating the electoral roll is ongoing and includes house-to-house surveys, along with public disclosures at every step. This ensures that the list is constantly updated, with both the public and political parties having access to it.

Regarding concerns over the integrity of the EVMs, Kumar firmly stood by the authenticity of these devices. He cited several Supreme Court and High Court judgments, affirming that EVMs have been trusted by the highest courts in India on 42 separate occasions.

“Highest courts have reposed trust in EVM on 42 different occasions,” Kumar remarked, reinforcing that the EVMs are reliable and trustworthy tools for counting votes.

Three-Way Contest for Delhi’s Political Future

The Delhi Assembly elections are poised for a fierce three-cornered contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is eyeing a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is determined to make a comeback and reclaim its former stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP, leveraging its anti-corruption narrative, hopes to topple the AAP and secure victory in the national capital.

The BJP has centered its campaign around corruption allegations against AAP chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party is banking on these charges to sway public opinion and present itself as a credible alternative to the incumbent government.